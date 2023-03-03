Unindexed cap forecast to impact 500k people

If the government's $3 million superannuation cap is not indexed, it will adversely impact around 500,000 individuals who are currently saving for retirement or have already retired.

Financial Services Council (FSC) analysis of ATO data found a significant portion of Australian taxpayers will breach the cap in their lifetime and face a 30% earnings tax.

Of those impacted, 204,000 will be under 30, while 135,541 will be between 30 and 34 and 65,126 will be between 35 and 39.

"500,000 impacted Australians is over six times the current Government estimates, which only takes into account balances that are currently over $3 million," said FSC chief executive Blake Briggs.

"Leaving the cap stuck at $3 million will mean that in today's dollars, a 30-year-old will have a real cap of around $1 million, calling into question the intergenerational fairness of an unindexed cap."

Briggs added caps in the superannuation system are indexed to ensure generational fairness so that each generation gets the same outcomes and benefits from the superannuation system.

The modelling revealed a 25-year-old IT professional earning $100,000 with a current superannuation balance of $35,000 would reach the $3 million threshold by the time they retire at age 65.

A 45-year-old school principal earning $150,000 today with a current superannuation balance of $650,000 would reach the $3 million threshold by the time they retire at age 65.

And a 55-year-old dentist earning $220,000 today with a current superannuation balance of $1.4 million would reach the $3 million threshold by the time they retire at age 65.

Commenting on the proposal, Plato Investment Management explained not indexing the cap is an "enormous flaw."

"It is perplexing the Treasurer has indicated this cap will not be indexed over time," said Plato managing director Don Hamson.

Hamson explained that with inflation currently sitting at 7.8%, it will erode the real value of the $3 million cap over time.

"You only need to do some basic math - if inflation ran at 4% per annum for the next 30 years, and remember inflation is currently 7.8%, a $3 million cap would be equivalent to just $925,000 in today's dollars," he explained.

"Inflation will mean that many, many more individuals will be hit by this cap in the future if it is not indexed to inflation."