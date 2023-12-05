Newspaper icon
Ultra-low fees define basic ETPs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 5 DEC 2023   12:49PM

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) present investors with an opportunity to construct a diversified balanced portfolio at a remarkably low total cost of ownership.

According to Rainmaker Information, investors can get a diversified balanced portfolio with a total cost as low as 0.1%.

The research house highlighted that this cost is primarily determined by investment management fees and the buy/sell spread.

Notably, these combined costs represent the total cost of ownership for a 12-month period, but holding the ETP for more than a year often leads to a cost reduction, as the buy/sell spread - a substantial portion of the initial cost - is incurred only once and doesn't continue to accumulate over time.

The multi-asset sector emerged as the most expensive, with a 12-month total cost of ownership ranging between 0.33% and 0.35%. However, this sector has the advantage of automatic rebalancing managed by a product manufacturer.

Conversely, Australian equities ETPs were the most cost-effective option. The total cost of ownership in this sector varied from 0.07% to 0.34%, with an asset-weighted average cost pegged at 0.12%.

Following closely were international equities, which posted an asset-weighted total cost of ownership of 0.18%, spanning a range of 0.14% to 0.4%.

The cost profile of cash ETPs aligned closely with that of international equities, but a key distinction lies in their respective buy/sell spreads and management fees.

International equities ETPs have a higher buy/sell spread of 0.05% with a lesser management fee of 0.13% per annum, whereas cash ETPs incur a lower buy/sell spread of 0.02% but a slightly higher management fee of 0.16% per annum.

Among single asset classes, fixed interest ETPs rank as the most expensive, with total costs ranging from 0.14% to 0.4% and an asset-weighted cost of 0.22%.

Meanwhile, net flow data for the 12 months leading up to September 2023 revealed a strong investor preference for basic Australian equities ETPs, which led with net flows of $2.8 billion. This was closely followed by fixed interest ETPs at $2.7 billion, international equities at $1.8 billion, cash at $1.6 billion, and multi-asset products at $187 million.

This indicates that a basic diversified portfolio comprised of 30% Australian equities, 20% US equities, 20% ex-US equities, 25% fixed interest, and 5% cash could achieve ongoing management fees as low as 0.063%, with a buy/sell spread of 0.037%, leads to a 12-month total cost of ownership of 0.1%

Read more: Rainmaker Information
Expert Feed

