UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification

UK regulator warns trading apps over gamificationBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 22 NOV 2022 11:48AM
The Financial Conduct Authority wants stock trading app operators to review the design of their platforms, saying gamification is being used in ways that mislead consumers and create problem behaviours.
The regulator said design features like regular push notifications providing market updates, in-app points, badges, and celebratory messages for making a trade could be causing users to trade more frequently and undertake riskier trades than they otherwise would.
FCA research surveyed over 3000 users of four different apps, adapting the Problem Gambling Severity Index for a survey on investing, asking a range of questions aimed at identifying potential problematic behaviour.
The research found 3.75% of respondents were found to exhibit problem gambling behaviour, a similar incidence to problem gamblers for online gambling at 3.5%. A small number, however also looking at those who are at-risk of problem gambling behaviour, the FCA found it increases to 20% of app users. Those apps with the more game-like features had users that displayed more at-risk behaviours.
The FCA also found that being 'at-risk' correlated with other commonly used indicators of vulnerability like low financial resilience and low financial literacy. It was also more likely among young people.
"We expect all firms that offer stock trading to consumers to review and, where appropriate, make improvements to their products based on these findings. They should also ensure they are providing support to their customers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances or those showing signs of problem gambling behaviour," the FCA said.
The warning comes ahead of the introduction of the UK's new Consumer Duty next year which stipulates that firms must design services so that consumers can make effective, timely and properly informed decisions about investment products and services.
Other game-like features the FCA highlighted as problematic were trader leaderboards and default amounts for investing and leveraging, with the FCA citing research that found people are much more likely to stick to a default.
