Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 NOV 2022   11:48AM

The Financial Conduct Authority wants stock trading app operators to review the design of their platforms, saying gamification is being used in ways that mislead consumers and create problem behaviours.

The regulator said design features like regular push notifications providing market updates, in-app points, badges, and celebratory messages for making a trade could be causing users to trade more frequently and undertake riskier trades than they otherwise would.

FCA research surveyed over 3000 users of four different apps, adapting the Problem Gambling Severity Index for a survey on investing, asking a range of questions aimed at identifying potential problematic behaviour.

The research found 3.75% of respondents were found to exhibit problem gambling behaviour, a similar incidence to problem gamblers for online gambling at 3.5%. A small number, however also looking at those who are at-risk of problem gambling behaviour, the FCA found it increases to 20% of app users. Those apps with the more game-like features had users that displayed more at-risk behaviours.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

The FCA also found that being 'at-risk' correlated with other commonly used indicators of vulnerability like low financial resilience and low financial literacy. It was also more likely among young people.

"We expect all firms that offer stock trading to consumers to review and, where appropriate, make improvements to their products based on these findings. They should also ensure they are providing support to their customers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances or those showing signs of problem gambling behaviour," the FCA said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The warning comes ahead of the introduction of the UK's new Consumer Duty next year which stipulates that firms must design services so that consumers can make effective, timely and properly informed decisions about investment products and services.

Other game-like features the FCA highlighted as problematic were trader leaderboards and default amounts for investing and leveraging, with the FCA citing research that found people are much more likely to stick to a default.

Read more: FCAFinancial Conduct AuthorityConsumer DutyProblem Gambling Severity Index
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC takes first action over greenwashing
Nuveen to acquire Arcmont Asset Management
UK regulator to inspect advice and guidance rules
Link rejects latest Dye & Durham proposal
UK regulator flags big redress bill likely for Link
UK regulator confirms Consumer Duty
UK regulator appoints Camille Blackburn to leadership team
UK regulator introduces diversity rules for listed entities
GAM loses insto mandate
Link vows to fight class action

Editor's Choice

What to expect at FPA Congress 2022

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress is back for the first time in person in three years.

Igneo buys NZ energy distributor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Igneo Infrastructure Partners will acquire New Zealand electricity distributor Eastland Network.

Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier

ANDREW MCKEAN
Frontier's 'Super in the Economy' report says super funds haven't invested more capital into private markets because of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test and that there are opportunities to create further investment in the sector.

UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Financial Conduct Authority wants stock trading app operators to review the design of their platforms, saying gamification is being used in ways that mislead consumers and create problem behaviours.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.