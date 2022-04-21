Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

UK regulator introduces diversity rules for listed entities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 APR 2022   12:39PM

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has finalised its rules for listed companies when it comes to disclosure of diversity on boards and executive committees.

Under the rules, the boards of listed entities must comprise 40% women and at least one of the senior executive positions - chair, chief executive, chief financial officer or senior independent director - must be held by a woman.

Further, at least one member of the board should be from an ethnic minority background excluding white ethnic groups.

Those listed companies that fail to meet these targets will be required to explain themselves to the regulator; they must "comply or explain".

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

When it comes to disclosure, companies must also include in their annual reports a "standardised numerical table on the diversity of their board" and they must also break down the composition of their executive team by gender and ethnicity.

The rules apply to the reporting period commencing this month and should start appearing in annual reports from Q2 next year. The rules will be reviewed in three years' time to ensure progress and that set targets are still relevant, the FCA said.

"This approach allows flexibility for smaller firms or those based overseas. The rules also allow companies to decide how best to collect data from employees to show they are meeting the targets," the FCA said.

"These measures will improve transparency on the diversity of company boards and their executive management for investors and other market participants, increasing engagement on this area and informing investment decisions.

"We hope, in turn through investor pressure, issuers are encouraged towards greater diversity in practice, which may have further benefits for corporate governance and decision-making."

The new rules follow a consultation process in October 2021 that attracted more than 500 responses. The FCA said the responses from institutional players and trade bodies was "broadly supportive" of the proposals.

Read more: FCAUKFinancial Conduct Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GAM loses insto mandate
Iress halts divestment of UK mortgage business
Economic recap: Week to November 26
Link vows to fight class action
Kiwi markets regulator names new chief
Fund managers failing value assessments: FCA
UK bans crypto exchange Binance
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
Multi-boutique adds partner
Link faces another lawsuit

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Spirit Super's founding directors and its longest serving chair, Doug Fry, passed away last week.

Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Contango Asset Management has entered into a distribution agreement with a newly launched private credit manager launched by the former chief investment officer of Merricks Capital. It has also signalled its intention to rebrand.

Heffron adds head of product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
SMSF administrator Heffron has appointed a head of product, hiring from BT.

HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry super fund HESTA has announced it is part of a consortium led by KKR to acquire all the issued share capital of Ramsay Health Care.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.