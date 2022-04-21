UK regulator introduces diversity rules for listed entities

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has finalised its rules for listed companies when it comes to disclosure of diversity on boards and executive committees.

Under the rules, the boards of listed entities must comprise 40% women and at least one of the senior executive positions - chair, chief executive, chief financial officer or senior independent director - must be held by a woman.

Further, at least one member of the board should be from an ethnic minority background excluding white ethnic groups.

Those listed companies that fail to meet these targets will be required to explain themselves to the regulator; they must "comply or explain".

When it comes to disclosure, companies must also include in their annual reports a "standardised numerical table on the diversity of their board" and they must also break down the composition of their executive team by gender and ethnicity.

The rules apply to the reporting period commencing this month and should start appearing in annual reports from Q2 next year. The rules will be reviewed in three years' time to ensure progress and that set targets are still relevant, the FCA said.

"This approach allows flexibility for smaller firms or those based overseas. The rules also allow companies to decide how best to collect data from employees to show they are meeting the targets," the FCA said.

"These measures will improve transparency on the diversity of company boards and their executive management for investors and other market participants, increasing engagement on this area and informing investment decisions.

"We hope, in turn through investor pressure, issuers are encouraged towards greater diversity in practice, which may have further benefits for corporate governance and decision-making."

The new rules follow a consultation process in October 2021 that attracted more than 500 responses. The FCA said the responses from institutional players and trade bodies was "broadly supportive" of the proposals.