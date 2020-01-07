UK pension fund expands offering, climate risk policy

A $16 billion UK pension fund modelled on the Australian superannuation system has received authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority to operate as an Occupational Pension Scheme. It is also intensifying efforts to tackle the risks posed by climate change.

Nest Invest, the investment subsidiary of pension fund Nest, has received authorisation from the FCA to operate an Occupational Pension Scheme.

An OPS undertakes investment management on behalf of a trustee or pension scheme and is able to manage more complex investment decisions and tasks internally.

Nest Invest submitted its application in September 2019, with Nest chief investment officer Mark Fawcett saying: "The FCA has reviewed our application and authorised Nest Invest, further recognition that we have the right people and structures in place."

He said adding the OPS offering was the natural next step for Nest, adding that the scheme already has the necessary resources to manage the additional responsibilities.

It will see Nest responsible for more than $760 million new contributions each month as it steadily joins the ranks of the UK's largest pension funds.

Nest said having an FCA regulated subsidiary will help it implement more sophisticated ways of investing on behalf of members, including providing regulated advice to Nest's board on new investment opportunities.

It will also enable active decision-making on co-investment opportunities in private markets in due course and direct fund managers to use derivatives in order to help invest cashflows and manage risk efficiently.

The announcement follows a busy end to 2019 for Nest, having also announced it is testing ways to support an ambitious 1.5C climate goal - going further than the UN's Paris Accord agreement to limit global warming to 2C.

Nest already uses its Climate Aware Fund tool to increase investments in companies seeking to adhere to the Paris Accord target. Also in December, Nest signed on to the Climate Action 100+.

"The least ambitious end of the Paris Agreement was set at 2C - this will still significantly worsen the risk of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people. Setting a 1.5C target is a stronger goal which we will push hard to support," Nest head of responsible investment Diandra Soobiah said.

"One of the key benefits of the Climate Aware Fund is that we retain the ability to put pressure on the worst offending companies - the 50 worst carbon emitters in the fund are responsible for 27% of global CO2 emissions. We believe they can do better and will continue to pressure them to improve."

Nest has already invested more than $1.9 billion through the Climate Aware Fund, about 22% of which has been reallocated into companies standing to benefit from a low carbon economy. At the same time, about $380 million invested in companies not making progress has been divested.

Having commenced in 2011, Nest anticipates it will be responsible for more than $37 billion in assets by 2022