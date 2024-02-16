Newspaper icon
UK, Japan slip into technical recession

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 FEB 2024   12:42PM

Two of the world's major economies fell into recession at the end of 2023.

The UK's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year following a contraction of 0.1% in September quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics, which defines a technical recession to include two or more consecutive quarters of contracting output.

The December quarter's slowdown was driven by the services, production, and construction sectors.

The services sector recorded three consecutive quarters of negative growth. Subsectors wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles drove the 0.6% decline in activity in the fourth quarter.

Household consumption fell 0.1% in the last quarter as a result of lower spending on recreation and culture, miscellaneous goods and services, as well as transport.

The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 5.25% on February 1, the fourth consecutive month in a row.

Meanwhile, Japan's GDP contracted 0.4% in the last three months of 2023, according to the country's Cabinet Office. The economy contracted 2.9% between July and September.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that Japan's economy will grow 0.9% in 2024.

"For decades, Japan has struggled to boost low inflation and weak domestic demand. Economists have strained to explain this phenomenon, and Japan has been a pioneer in developing new policy tools that have since been implemented around the world," the IMF said.

"We now think this period is coming to an end. The output gap closed in mid-2023, meaning that demand is now aligned with the economy's capacity. We project 1% growth in 2024. This is up slightly from our most recent World Economic Outlook update. Thanks to stronger government spending. And achieving sustained 2%, inflation looks increasingly likely."

The IMF predicts that the UK's economy will grow 0.6% this year.

