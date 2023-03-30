UBS swaps out chiefs amid Credit Suisse acquisition

Following its agreement to purchase the embattled bank, Sergio Ermotti will return to the helm of UBS and take over from Ralph Hamers.

Hamers will officially relinquish his chief executive title next Wednesday to "serve the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country," UBS explained.

He will remain at the firm and work alongside his successor as an advisor during the transition period.

Ermotti was formerly UBS chief executive commencing the role in 2011. He remained at the firm for nine years before handing the reigns over to Hamers in 2020.

The former chief has been picked to steer the bank through the unknown territory of its Credit Suisse take over, UBS board explained the decision was made considering new challenges and priorities following its acquisition announcement.

The bank added the swap came down to Ermotti's "unique experience" and his deep understanding of the financial services industry in Switzerland.

For these reasons he is ideally placed to pursue the integration of Credit Suisse, it said.

During his tenure, Ermotti was known for directing the firm through "severe challenges" arising from the Global Financial Crisis.

UBS said he built financial strength and improved resilience by putting its leading global wealth and asset management business, and Swiss universal bank, at its core.

Ermotti further transformed the investment bank by cutting its footprint and established a culture change that allowed it to regain the trust of clients and stakeholders, it said.

He is currently chair of Swiss Re and intends to step down after the next AGM following a short handover period.

Commenting on his return, Ermotti said he is honored to be asked back.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Ralph for steering UBS so successfully, the task at hand is an urgent and challenging one," he said.

"In order to do it in a sustainable and successful way, and in the interest of all stakeholders involved, we need to thoughtfully and systematically assess all options."

Ermoitti added he is conscious of the uncertainty felt by many.

"I promise that, together with my colleagues, our full attention will be on delivering the best possible outcome for our clients, our employees, our shareholders and the Swiss government," he said.

The bank expressed its deep gratitude to Hamers for his "outstanding leadership" and added, since assuming the role, together with the board, he successfully managed UBS through a challenging market environment and delivered record results in two successive years.

"Integrating Credit Suisse is UBS's single most important task and I am confident that Sergio will successfully guide the bank through this next phase," said Hamers.

"I am of course sorry to leave UBS, but circumstances have changed in ways that none of us expected. I am stepping aside in the interests of the new combined entity and its stakeholders, including Switzerland and its financial sector. it has been a pleasure and privilege to lead this great bank to where it is today."