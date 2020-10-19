NEWS
Investment
UBS, Insight IM win Future Fund mandates
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:50PM

UBS and Insight Investment Management won significant mandates last financial year, helping manage the equities portfolio for the $161 billion Future Fund.

According to the sovereign wealth fund's FY20 annual report, UBS won an Aussie equities, developed-market equities and emerging-market equities mandate, joining a stable of investment managers.

The Future Fund also appointed Insight Investment Management to help manage the developed-market and emerging-market equities portfolios.

In other asset classes, Sequoia Capital is new to the private equity fold, helping manage the venture and growth portfolio. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and Dymon Asia Capital are new managers to the alternatives multi-strategy (relative value). Wellington Investment Management added an alternatives macro-directional mandate to its previous two mandates with the fund.

QIC Global Infrastructure won an unlisted infrastructure and timberland mandate during the period, managing a share of the portfolio with the likes of AMP Capital and Global Infrastructure Partners.

A number of fund managers lost their mandates, including HarbourVest Partners (special opportunities), CorVal Partners (unlisted property), Goldman Sachs Asset Management and QMS Capital Management (alternatives macro-directional), and SouthPeak Investment Management (alternative risk premia).

The fund undertook a "material rebalance of the private equity portfolio" last financial year, reducing some of its exposure to international growth and buyout managers following a period of strong performance.

"Although we have actively reduced the size of our unlisted property portfolio as we have neared the end of the property cycle, we continue to hold unlisted property exposures in Australia and offshore. This includes some retail properties that are being actively managed to address structural headwinds which have been exacerbated by COVID-19," the report read.

The fund made a staggering $1.4 billion loss, down a whopping 109% from $16.7 billion in net profit made in FY19.

The majority of losses came from the downgrade of asset fair values, plummeting from $8.5 billion to a loss of $2.8 billion year on year. The Future Fund also lost about $3.5 billion in dividend and imputation credits, down from $6.1 billion to $2.6 billion.

The Future Fund posted its second year of negative returns during its 15-year life and comes against a backdrop of COVID-19 shutdowns. The last time was FY09 when it returned -5.1%.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated that QIC Global Infrastructure lost a mandate. QIC is currently one of the fund managers for unlisted infrastructure and timberland. 

Read more: Future FundUBSInsight Investment ManagementQIC Global InfrastructureCorVal PartnersDymon Asia CapitalGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementHarbourVest PartnersQMS Capital ManagementSchonfeld Strategic AdvisorsSequoia CapitalSouthPeak Investment Management
