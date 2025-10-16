Tyndall AM boosts small cap team

Tyndall Asset Management has appointed a deputy portfolio manager for its Australian small companies fund.

Scott Hudson brings over two decades of experience to the Yarra Capital Management offshoot, across domestic and international equity markets, with a particular focus on small cap investing.

Hudson brings over two decades of experience across domestic and international equity markets, with particular expertise in small cap investing. In his new role, he will work alongside portfolio manager James Nguyen, who maintains overall responsibility for the small cap strategy.

Hudson joins Tyndall from MST Financial, where he served as senior research analyst. He previously led the small cap research team at CLSA, covering a wide range of industry sectors, and held senior roles at Citibank Australia and Morgan Stanley.

"Scott's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our investment capabilities in the small cap space. His depth of experience and proven research acumen will be instrumental in identifying high-quality opportunities and delivering long-term value for our investors," said Tyndall head of equities Tim Johnston.

The appointment follows the departure of Josh Phillips a few months ago. Phillips, formerly a small cap analyst at Aware Super, joined as co-portfolio manager in the small companies division. In June he left and subsequently took a role as an asset consultant at Evidentia.

Before Aware Super, Phillips spent seven years at Perpetual.

The Tyndall Australian Small Companies Fund has delivered annual returns of 20.65% since its inception in March 2023, outperforming the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index (14.84% p.a.) by 581 basis points on a net basis.