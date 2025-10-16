Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Tyndall AM boosts small cap team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   2:25PM

Tyndall Asset Management has appointed a deputy portfolio manager for its Australian small companies fund.

Scott Hudson brings over two decades of experience to the Yarra Capital Management offshoot, across domestic and international equity markets, with a particular focus on small cap investing.

Hudson brings over two decades of experience across domestic and international equity markets, with particular expertise in small cap investing. In his new role, he will work alongside portfolio manager James Nguyen, who maintains overall responsibility for the small cap strategy.

Hudson joins Tyndall from MST Financial, where he served as senior research analyst. He previously led the small cap research team at CLSA, covering a wide range of industry sectors, and held senior roles at Citibank Australia and Morgan Stanley.

"Scott's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our investment capabilities in the small cap space. His depth of experience and proven research acumen will be instrumental in identifying high-quality opportunities and delivering long-term value for our investors," said Tyndall head of equities Tim Johnston.

The appointment follows the departure of Josh Phillips a few months ago. Phillips, formerly a small cap analyst at Aware Super, joined as co-portfolio manager in the small companies division. In June he left and subsequently took a role as an asset consultant at Evidentia.

Before  Aware Super, Phillips spent seven years at Perpetual.

The Tyndall Australian Small Companies Fund has delivered annual returns of 20.65% since its inception in March 2023, outperforming the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index (14.84% p.a.) by 581 basis points on a net basis.

Read more: Aware SuperTyndall Asset ManagementCitibank AustraliaCLSAJames NguyenJosh PhillipsMorgan StanleyMST FinancialScott HudsonTim JohnstonYarra Capital Management

Related News

Australian super funds 'important' for the UK economy
ASIC targets funds over 'disappointing' retiree communications
Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities
Aware Super, TelstraSuper advance merger plans
Aware Super launches digital advice tool for retirees
Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform
Feature: Digital advice | Sleeping giant
Colonial First State partners with MST Financial
CareSuper hires chief member officer
FEATURE: Problem detected

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media