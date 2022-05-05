Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

TWUSUPER chair retires after two decades

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022   12:21PM

The longstanding chair of the $6.5 billion industry fund has stood down, with Nick Sherry appointed to the role.

Effective this month, Sherry will lead TWUSUPER's board, drawing on his experience as Australia's first minister for superannuation between 2007 and 2009 and as a founding director of Hostplus and ClubPlus. He also has extensive experience in the UK pensions sector.

He replaces David Galbally who has served as chair since November 2000, when the fund had just $723 million in funds under management.

"David Galbally has been an exceptional leader. He has consistently ensured the best interests of members guide decision making at TWUSUPER," Sandy said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"Mr Galbally's time as chair has included the Global Financial Crisis and most recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Despite these challenges, Mr Galbally has led consistently and with composure."

The TWUSUPER board gave its fullest thanks to Galbally and wished him well for the future.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Commenting, Sherry said he is deeply honoured to have been appointed, "particularly to a fund that was one of a small group of funds in the pre-1987, 3% award super era that led the way in spreading superannuation coverage to low- and middle-income workers".

"TWUSUPER is a fund that has delivered strong, long term returns to its members across the transport sector," Sherry said.

TWUSUPER chief executive Frank Sandy said Sherry's experience will provide great value to members.

"His experience in a wide range of business matters, including as a chair and director, system policy design, legislation, governance, regulation and compliance, IT and administration, taxation, investment, audit, and HR will be invaluable," Sandy said.

"As Australia navigates an increasingly complex set of economic challenges, the presence of Nick Sherry will be warmly appreciated by our directors and members."

In addition to TWUSUPER, Sherry is chair of not-for-profit Youth, Family and Community Connections, Household Capital and GoSourcing.

During his parliamentary career, he also served as assistant treasurer, minister for public sector superannuation, and shadow minister for retirement incomes.

Read more: TWUSUPERNick SherryDavid GalballyFrank SandyClubPlusHostplusHousehold Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hostplus tops super ranks to March
Hostplus, Statewide Super finalise merger
Super funds back Say on Climate
Maritime Super slapped with infringement
Retired Aussies deserve more: Household Capital
Hostplus expands IP Group commitment
Thirty-eight super funds face sustainability issues: APRA
Hostplus commits to net zero
Hostplus, Statewide provide merger details
Cbus names deputy chair

Editor's Choice

Hostplus tops super ranks to March

CHLOE WALKER
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Partners Group selects RE for new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot

ANDREW MCKEAN
Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.