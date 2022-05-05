TWUSUPER chair retires after two decades

TWUSUPER chair retires after two decadesBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022 12:21PM
The longstanding chair of the $6.5 billion industry fund has stood down, with Nick Sherry appointed to the role.
Effective this month, Sherry will lead TWUSUPER's board, drawing on his experience as Australia's first minister for superannuation between 2007 and 2009 and as a founding director of Hostplus and ClubPlus. He also has extensive experience in the UK pensions sector.
He replaces David Galbally who has served as chair since November 2000, when the fund had just $723 million in funds under management.
"David Galbally has been an exceptional leader. He has consistently ensured the best interests of members guide decision making at TWUSUPER," Sandy said.
"Mr Galbally's time as chair has included the Global Financial Crisis and most recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Despite these challenges, Mr Galbally has led consistently and with composure."
The TWUSUPER board gave its fullest thanks to Galbally and wished him well for the future.
Commenting, Sherry said he is deeply honoured to have been appointed, "particularly to a fund that was one of a small group of funds in the pre-1987, 3% award super era that led the way in spreading superannuation coverage to low- and middle-income workers".
"TWUSUPER is a fund that has delivered strong, long term returns to its members across the transport sector," Sherry said.
TWUSUPER chief executive Frank Sandy said Sherry's experience will provide great value to members.
"His experience in a wide range of business matters, including as a chair and director, system policy design, legislation, governance, regulation and compliance, IT and administration, taxation, investment, audit, and HR will be invaluable," Sandy said.
"As Australia navigates an increasingly complex set of economic challenges, the presence of Nick Sherry will be warmly appreciated by our directors and members."
In addition to TWUSUPER, Sherry is chair of not-for-profit Youth, Family and Community Connections, Household Capital and GoSourcing.
During his parliamentary career, he also served as assistant treasurer, minister for public sector superannuation, and shadow minister for retirement incomes.
