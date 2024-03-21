Two more executives leave Morningstar

Morningstar has confirmed the departure of two longstanding executives from the manager research side of the business - Tim Wong and Justin Walsh.

It is understood that Wong - who oversaw fixed income strategies - is set to join former colleague Tim Murphy, joint chief executive and head of research at Genium Investment Partners, formerly Insight Investments Consultants.

Murphy, the former director of manager research for Asia Pacific, left the business after 17 years following an internal restructuring.

Morningstar head of manager research for Europe and Asia Pacific Wing Chan said the departures have nothing to do with the restructuring.

Chan expects a smooth transition of manager research coverage.

He will replace both roles, appointing a new local head of that team reporting to Chan.

"We're proud to grow sought-after research talent at Morningstar, and Justin and Tim have made meaningful contributions during their time here," he said.

"In the meantime, I will remain responsible for the manager research team and ratings on Australian and New Zealand fund managers."

Chan has been with Morningstar for just over ten years, having also worked in managed funds research and advisory in Australia for Macquarie and Lonsec.

He said Michael Malseed and Simon Scott will provide day-to-day oversight on an interim basis with additional support from Morningstar's regional analyst teams in Asia.

Wong has been with Morningstar for 10 years, arriving from the NSW Treasury.

Walsh, a one-time head of local research, has a background spanning Towers Perrin, Macquarie Financial Services, KPMG and Gould Ralph & Company.

He worked as an asset consultant with Towers Perrin, responsible for delivering asset consulting services and investment research.

He served as Macquarie's national research manager whose responsibilities included research and management of managed fund recommended lists for financial advisers and investment committee membership.

Morningstar is still seeking to replace Peter Warnes, who retired earlier this month as head of equities research. Meantime, in February, its senior manager, investment specialist Annika Bradley took on a new role with UniSuper.