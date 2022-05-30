Twiggy Forrest spends $31m on Australian Agricultural Company

The Australian billionaire's family office Tattarang recently purchased $31 million worth of AAC shares, increasing his voting notice in the company substantially.

Interestingly, the purchase was not the first acquisition of Australian agricultural shares shares this year, with Forrest's Tattarang purchasing $35 million worth of Bega Cheese shares in May.

The move saw AAC's holding increase by 49%, indicating a positive shift towards Australian agricultural stocks.

In other news, the Forrest family's property development company Fiveight announced the purchase of a Binningup site for $7.7 million, with plans to create residential communities.

The site, which is adjacent to the existing Binningup township, features 2.2 kilometre of beach frontage in one of the fasting growing shires in Western Australia.

Fiveight head John Meredith said the proposed development had a 30-year timescale and has the potential to create a vibrant and sustainable new community with enviable lifestyle opportunities.

"This is Fiveight's first acquisition of a greenfield land development and a project that represents significant strategic importance within the popular South West tourist region of WA," Meredith said.

"We know that demand for quality housing is on the rise and will only become more vital as the area grows and develops over time.

"Our mission is to own, develop and invest in meaningful places that connect, and we believe that Binningup offers huge potential to do deliver on this commitment."