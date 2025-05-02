TWG Global takes stake in Mubadala Capital

Sovereign-backed asset manager Mubadala Capital has given a 5% stake to TWG Global, and, in return, the former will lead a $15.6 billion syndicated investment in the holding company.

Mubadala Capital and TWG Global have entered a "strategic investment alliance" to drive long-term value creation.

TWG Global has interests across financial services, insurance, AI and technology, sports and entertainment, and energy. It has an enterprise value of over $62 billion (US$40bn), and its portfolio includes sports franchises such as the LA Dodgers, LA Lakers and Chelsea FC. Meantime, Mubadala Capital is the alternatives division of the $515 billion (US$330bn) Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.

Under the deal, Mubadala will anchor and lead a $15.6 billion (US$10bn) syndicated investment in TWG Global as part of a broader $23.4 (US$15bn) equity raise - proceeds of which will be used by TWG to "capitalise on its attractive set of proprietary investment opportunities."

Meantime, TWG will commit $4 billion (US$2.5bn) Mubadala Capital's products and plans to increase commitments from itself and other partners and clients over time, up to $31 billion (US$20bn).

TWG Global's Mark Walter said: "We are excited to deepen our relationship with Mubadala Capital, a global leader that shares our long-term investment philosophy and our commitment to excellence."

"The convergence of business and new technology is creating unprecedented investment opportunities. This collaboration enhances our ability to capitalise on that opportunity set and provides us with additional access to world-class investment strategies."

Meanwhile, Mubadala Capital managing director and chief executive Hani Barhoush said: "By combining our institutional expertise and capital resources through this unique alignment of interests, we are strengthening our joint abilities to access and scale high-quality investment opportunities globally."