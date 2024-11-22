Newspaper icon
Investment

'Turbulent' environment expected in 2025: Robeco

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 22 NOV 2024   12:27PM

Robeco has forecasted another challenging year for the global economy, marked by conflicting signals and complex dynamics, in its 2025 economic outlook titled This is not a landing.

Robeco said the US economy shows signs of continued resilience, despite cooling consumption. While other regions - particularly Europe and China - are getting out of the doldrums, they will face ongoing secular pressures.

In its base case, Robeco expects US growth to moderate in 2025, tempered by cooling consumption and higher tariffs. Yet, both fiscal as well as monetary policy remains procyclical. Real GDP is projected to grow by 1.7%, reflecting a mild 'stagflationary' trend as inflation remains slightly above consensus.

European consumption may see a modest cyclical rebound supported by easing credit conditions and strengthening fiscal impulse, while China's stimulus efforts are anticipated to offset some downside risks.

If all goes very well, Robeco's bull scenario sees synchronised easing from central banks and steady disinflation which could lead to stronger-than-expected global growth.

An easing of US-China trade tensions would also enhance corporate confidence and investment, providing further support to both equity markets and emerging economies.

However, Robeco's bear case envisions a turbulent environment where escalating tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and high military spending lead to global stagflationary pressures.

It warned that the resulting inflation spike would disrupt bond markets and corporate investments, with US consumers bearing the brunt of rising tariff costs.

"The possibility of a stagflationary twist arising from trade policies could prove to be a powerful cross-current in an otherwise resilient US economy," Robeco multi-asset stategist Peter van der Welle said.

"In our 2025 outlook, we explain how momentum can reverse quickly in today's data-driven environment, underscoring the need for flexibility in multi-asset allocation."

Robeco anticipates US equities will sustain their upward trajectory, with the S&P 500 reflecting extended valuations following a year of strong performance.

However, it warned that market sentiment could shift abruptly as macroeconomic narratives evolve, highlighting the importance of diversified and dynamic portfolio management.

