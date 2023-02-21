TrustQuay, Viewpoint merge to accelerate change

TrustQuay and wealth management solution provider Viewpoint have agreed to join forces to fast-track automation and digitalisation across trust, corporate and funds services.

Through the collaboration, the companies will be able to scale up their professional services, customer services and business development, bringing together 270 people across 12 offices around the world, including in Australia, they said.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close by mid-2023.

TrustQuay chief executive Keith Hale will become group chief executive, while Viewpoint managing director Rolf Heemskerk will become chief information officer.

"This is extremely exciting news for both Viewpoint and TrustQuay," Hale said.

"Both businesses have distinct strengths and together we bring a 'best of both worlds', enabling us to better serve customers globally, with a stronger footprint across Europe and Asia Pacific, and to further accelerate automation and digitalisation globally."

Hale added the group's greater scale will not only significantly benefit our customers, but also the wider trust, corporate and fund services sector and indeed the wider corporate sector.

"I'm particularly looking forward to working with Rolf, given his tremendous experience in both our sector and technology, enabling us to leverage the best of our combined teams," Hale said.

Meanwhile, Heemskerk said: "Our combined team brings together the exceptional talents of two already very aligned organisations."

"In doing so, I believe that we will build a stronger and a more sustainable business that, through digitalisation, will deliver even more innovative and client centric solutions that will continue to greatly benefit the operations, productivity and efficiency of our clients."

Just last year, Equity Trustees partnered with TrustQuay to centralise its Trustee and Wealth Services business and digitise the end client experience.