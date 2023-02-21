Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

TrustQuay, Viewpoint merge to accelerate change

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 21 FEB 2023   12:23PM

TrustQuay and wealth management solution provider Viewpoint have agreed to join forces to fast-track automation and digitalisation across trust, corporate and funds services.

Through the collaboration, the companies will be able to scale up their professional services, customer services and business development, bringing together 270 people across 12 offices around the world, including in Australia, they said.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close by mid-2023.

TrustQuay chief executive Keith Hale will become group chief executive, while Viewpoint managing director Rolf Heemskerk will become chief information officer.

"This is extremely exciting news for both Viewpoint and TrustQuay," Hale said.

"Both businesses have distinct strengths and together we bring a 'best of both worlds', enabling us to better serve customers globally, with a stronger footprint across Europe and Asia Pacific, and to further accelerate automation and digitalisation globally."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Hale added the group's greater scale will not only significantly benefit our customers, but also the wider trust, corporate and fund services sector and indeed the wider corporate sector.

"I'm particularly looking forward to working with Rolf, given his tremendous experience in both our sector and technology, enabling us to leverage the best of our combined teams," Hale said.

Meanwhile, Heemskerk said: "Our combined team brings together the exceptional talents of two already very aligned organisations."

"In doing so, I believe that we will build a stronger and a more sustainable business that, through digitalisation, will deliver even more innovative and client centric solutions that will continue to greatly benefit the operations, productivity and efficiency of our clients."

Just last year, Equity Trustees partnered with TrustQuay to centralise its Trustee and Wealth Services business and digitise the end client experience.

Read more: TrustQuayKeith HaleRolf HeemskerkEquity TrusteesWealth Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer
Equity Trustees names super head
Divestments impact Insignia FUMA
Equity Trustees wins ClearLife mandate
Crescent Wealth responds to PDS error criticism
Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC
Crescent Wealth misreports indirect costs, breaches regulatory standards
Chalmers gives Equity Trustees green light on AET
Hejaz launches Sharia-compliant ETFs
GQG Partners awards RE mandate

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super appoints chief risk officer

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:37PM
The super fund has welcomed Will Sadler to the role, joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

Link Group secures mandate renewal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
Marking more than three decades in partnership, Rest has flagged it will likely extend its mandate with Link Group, under a new agreement that includes the creation of a joint digital innovation team.

ASIC cracks down on CHESS issues

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
ASIC is further clamping down on the ASX to ensure that it successfully comes through on replacing CHESS after botching its attempt to overhaul it with blockchain.

SEC fines Mormon Church investment arm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:50PM
The US corporate regulator has slapped a large fine on the Mormon Church after finding that its investment arm obfuscated the true financial value of its portfolio that ballooned to as much as US$32 billion ($46.7bn).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.