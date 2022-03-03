Trustees to be quizzed on climate risk management

Many superannuation funds will soon be asked to self-assess how their current practices align to the prudential regulator's guidance on managing the financial risks of climate change.

APRA will soon be sending a voluntary survey to medium-to-large entities in its remit, asking them to assess themselves against Prudential Practice Guide CPG 229 Climate Change Financial Risks which came out last November.

"The survey assesses the alignment between current entity approaches to considering the financial risks of climate change, and the expectations set out in APRA's CPG 229 guidance and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)," APRA said.

To make it easier for entities to complete, and in the hope of getting more responses, APRA has said the survey will be largely multiple-choice and inclusion of any additional, contextual information is optional. Those who choose to participate will have six weeks to provide responses.

Following completion, APRA will provide those institutions that take part with de-identified peer-comparison results to better understand how their approach stacks up.

"In addition to providing insights into the management of financial risks arising from climate change, the survey will help incorporate climate-related risks into APRA's supervisory assessments," APRA chair Wayne Byers said.

"It will also improve comparability and benchmarking and practices within and across industry, and potentially internationally."

APRA said it will also consider the benefit of repeating the survey to monitor how industry approaches evolve over time.