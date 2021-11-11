NEWS
Technology

Trustees Executors awards technology mandate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 11 NOV 2021   11:38AM

New Zealand's oldest trustee company has chosen a technology partner for its new wealth management joint venture.

Trustee Executors selected SS&C Aloha for the joint venture, called Flint Wealth, which is a wrap account wealth management solution.

SS&C Aloha will service Flint Wealth with front-to-back asset class support within a single intuitive platform.

The Aloha offering from SS&C uses machine learning, predictive analytics, natural language processing and intelligent workflow technologies.

"Of the solutions we reviewed, SS&C Aloha was the best choice to meet our strategic vision for the new venture," Trustees Executors chief executive Ryan Bessemer said.

"We want to provide clients with a consolidated view of their investments, a wide pool of potential investments, and a great user experience. SS&C Aloha's single database supports this consolidated view, and its advanced API service built on open architecture will let us connect with varied other investment providers and sources.

"In addition, the system's automated real-time method to exchange information and keep everything in sync means clients will always have the latest information as part of the modern interface and rich digital experience."

Trustees Executors will also provide back-office capabilities and services to support new and existing portfolio administration products in addition to Flint Wealth via the Aloha platform.

"We are pleased to help Trustees Executors realise their vision for its new wrap offering and to help scale their operations," SS&C Technologies senior vice president and general manager Christy Bremner said.

"Aloha's integrated platform will form the digital backbone of Flint Wealth, reducing the risk for its business partners and elevating the customer experience."

Read more: SS&C AlohaFlint WealthTrustees ExecutorsChristy BremnerRyan BessemerSS&C Technologies
