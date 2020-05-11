NEWS
Investment
Trust in big four improves
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:20PM

Consumer trust in Australia's big four banks has made headways during the COVID-19 crisis, yet despite the improvement they still don't make the top 10.

Surveying 1250 Australians in relation to 31 banks, the Australian Banking Brand and Trust index found that trust in only nine of the banks did not improve during the crisis.

The highest attainable score in the survey was 100, while the lowest was -100. The highest score a bank received was 23.

Westpac was the biggest improver of the bunch, lifting five points from negative two to plus three. Similarly, NAB improved four points, ANZ lifted three points and CBA rose one point.

However, Westpac ranked 29th of the 31 banks, with only AMP and Bank of China lagging behind it. NAB, CBA and ANZ ranked 22nd, 23rd and 24th respectively.

The developer of the index, research platform Glow, said COVID-19 had presented banks with an opportunity to repair reputational damage.

"The Big 4 have been through the Royal Commission and Westpac having the financial watchdog AUSTRAC level 23 million allegations against it for breaches of money-laundering and counter-terrorism finance laws," chief executive and founder Tim Clover said.

"With COVID-19, the banks have had an ideal opportunity to raise their trust levels as the government has asked them to relax some requirements particularly related to the payment of the JobKeeper subsidy along with the halting of mortgages for hundreds of thousands of Australians."

Although trust had improved in Australia's big four banks, it hardly had improved as much as they would have liked, Clover said.

Banks, he said, have a major role to play in extending forgiveness, lines of credit and supporting the country's small businesses.

Greater Bank topped the index for the quarter for the first time, moving up four places since the December quarter. Bendigo Bank, which ranked first at the end of 2019, slipped to fifth place in the quarter.

Trust in AMP increased by six points in the quarter, however it still has a negative rating of -8. The only bank with a lower rating than AMP is Bank of China, which lowered from -12 to -21 in the quarter.

AMP and Bank of China are the only banks that have negative trust ratings.

Neo banks were included in the index for the first time and performed surprisingly well.

Up Bank, a collaboration between Bendigo and Adelaide Banks and software company Ferocia ranked seventh in the Index, while 86 400 ranked 21st and Xinja ranked 27th.

"COVID-19's acceleration of digital technologies has enhanced the stakes for the digital banks," Clover said.

"The acceleration of digital offerings is likely to be a lasting impact of the crisis and only works in favour for many that have started to already move in this direction.

"Up Bank dominating over competitors on trust in this break-out category, in addition to the societal shift towards digital makes for a bright future."

Glow also measured trust in other industries in Australia. Banking ranked 13th of the 17 industries measured, with only social media, the media and the Federal Government lagging behind.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

