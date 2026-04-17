Tribeca Financial appoints strategic partnerships lead

Vale Mark Johnson KARREN VERGARA | Mark Johnson, a founding leader of Macquarie Group, has passed away.

Inflation hits 4.3%, RBA says it remains 'too high' RIDDHIMA TALWANI | Australia's inflation rose to 4.3% in the 12 months to September, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Cbus creates new role for legal operations MATTHEW WAI | Cbus has welcomed a legal specialist to join the fund in a newly created role of group head of legal operations and strategy, bringing relevant experience from regulators ASIC and APRA.