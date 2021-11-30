Tribeca Financial acquires advice practice

A Financial Standard Power50 financial adviser and practice owner has sold his firm to Tribeca Financial.

As of today, Lime FP is part of Melbourne-based Tribeca. This will see Lime FP's principal adviser and founder Nathan Fradley become a senior adviser for Tribeca.

Fradley, who was named in Financial Standard's 2021 Power50, said given the regulatory environment being a single advice practice owner and jack of all trades is a "hard gig".

In selling the firm, Fradley wanted to focus on taking care of his clients and family.

"The work required to both take care of my clients, keep up with legislation, systems, technology, markets, marketing, admin - all in what would be considered a healthy work-life balance I feel is not possible, or at least not sustainable over the long term," he said.

Following several discussions with advisers and businesses, and after looking at various merger, resource sharing or acquisition options, he found Tribeca to be the right fit.

Fradley confirmed that all his clients will move over with him to Tribeca, as will an associate.

Fradley established Lime FP in 2015. Prior to that, he was a senior financial planner at NAB.

Following six years of 60-80 hours a week of hard work as a self-employed practitioner, Fradley said that time has taught him a great deal and that "now it's time to consolidate and focus on new challenges".

Tribeca chief executive Ryan Watson said Fradley's way of doing business was culturally aligned to Tribeca's values and way of providing advice.

"Nathan is an A-grade adviser who always puts the client at the centre of his thoughts and advice," he said.