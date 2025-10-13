Treasury unveils major super tax changes

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has unveiled several major superannuation tax changes in a press conference this afternoon.

Under the changes, the $3 million superannuation tax will be delayed until July 2026 to allow for a series of amendments and further consultation.

The legislation will now only be applied to realised earnings, aligning the approach to that of other income tax concepts.

A second threshold will also be introduced, with balances of $10 million and over to be taxed at 40%.

"This is still a concessional tax arrangement but it is better targeted," the Treasurer said, noting it will only impact about 8000 Australians.

"While the government is reducing superannuation concessions for Australians with high balances, the tax paid on superannuation earnings, even for those in excess of $10 million, will remain concessional compared to individual tax rates."

Any balances between $3 million and $10 million will be taxed at 30%, which he said would impact about 90,000 people.

Both of the thresholds will be indexed to CPI. For the $3 million threshold this will occur in increments of $150,000, as with the Transfer Balance Cap. For the $10 million threshold, this will be in $500,000 increments.

Treasury made clear the changes will not capture anyone the tax didn't already.

AustralianSuper chief strategy officer Paula Benson said: "The indexing of the Division 296 proposal and taxing of realised gains will ensure the system remains fit for purpose for future generations of Australian workers."

Also commenting, Hostplus chief executive David Elia said: "Indexation acts as a safeguard to protect those who were never intended to be captured by the tax measure, ensuring that it remains targeted even as super balances grow over time."

"The policy now reflects a more targeted and balanced approach to superannuation taxation that ensures high earners contribute fairly, while delivering meaningful relief to low-income Australians."

The government had faced significant criticism over the planned $3 million super tax, which was to be applied to unrealised capital gains and was not going to be indexed.

Treasury said the legislation to implement the changes to Division 296 will be introduced as soon as possible in 2026.

Meantime, the Low Income Superannuation Tax Offset (LISTO) is also being updated from 1 July 2027.

It will increase from $37,000 to $45,000. The maximum payment will also increase to $810 from $500.

"These changes will make sure LISTO achieves its policy intent of providing low income workers a tax concession on their superannuation contributions to support income in retirement," Treasury said.

In response, Women in Super said: "For too long, the LISTO has been frozen while the rest of the super system evolved around it. Low-income workers, the majority of them women, have been short-changed by $3 billion since 2020. Today's announcement corrects this injustice and ensures that Australia's lowest-paid workers receive the same fair tax treatment on their retirement savings as everyone else."

For women in the lowest income brackets, the change could mean up to $60,000 more in their super balance at retirement, Women in Super said.

Super Members Council chief executive Misha Schubert said the boost to LISTO would make the super system even stronger and fairer.

"We all know, when something's out of date, you fix it. By fixing the LISTO, the government will make a big difference to the retirements of more than a million of Australia's lowest-paid workers," she said.

"The LISTO boost is a win for low-paid workers, a win for women, a win for key workers, and a win for the principle that every single Australian deserves economic security and dignity in retirement."