Financial Planning

Treasury promises flexibility to adviser qualifications

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 JAN 2024   12:36PM

Financial advisers are promised "greater flexibility" in gaining educational and training qualifications under new amendments proposed by Treasury.

Yesterday, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones launched a consultation to update how advisers can demonstrate they satisfy the conditions of an approved degree or qualification.

Under draft legislation that amends Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Education and Training Standards) Determination 2021, this can be done with one or more academic transcripts issued by the provider of an approved degree or qualification.

This must demonstrate that the person has met all the approved conditions of the approved degree or qualification.

Alternatively, an educational institution can provide the person one or more statements that shows the completion of an approved degree or qualification.

Jones also wants to amend transitional arrangements for tax (financial) advisers.

This is so that an adviser will be taken to meet the education requirements to be a qualified tax relevant provider if they were registered with the Tax Practitioners Board or had a registration application pending before 1 January 2022 regardless of whether they were authorised as an adviser on that day.

Advisers must meet four education and training standards: gain the approved qualifications, pass the exam, complete an initial professional year of work and training, and undertake continuing professional development.

Bryn Evans, a private wealth adviser at Integro Private Wealth, said the announcement is welcome news as it is a proposal to provide greater flexibility in how new entrants can demonstrate they have substantively met the education requirements.

"As it currently stands, the approved studies aspiring financial advisers are required to complete are extremely prescriptive. It involves a specifically approved AQ7 Financial Planning major in an undergraduate degree or the completion of a specialised post-graduate diploma or master's degree in financial planning," he said.

Evans added that extra studies and paying more for the adviser exam come at significant expense on top of what it costs firms to sponsor a Professional Year candidate.

"Any way we can simplify the pathways to a career in financial advice while upholding the education and professional standards is worth exploring," he said.

The consultation wraps up on February 27.

