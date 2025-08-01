Treasury launches consultation on CSLR breaching sub-sector levy caps

Treasury today launched a consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), considering options on how to deal with estimates that have drastically exceeded sub-sector levy caps.

Released late Friday, the consultation paper is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the options available for dealing with a revised estimate that exceeds a sub-sector cap. For the financial advice sector, the estimate is larger than the $20 million levy cap.

In January, the CSLR announced it estimates that financial advisers will have to fork out $70 million to fund the scheme in for FY26 - breaching the $20 million cap.

Shortly after, former assistant treasurer Stephen Jones announced Labor would undertake a post-implementation, comprehensive review of the CSLR to ensure victims of financial misconduct have a sustainable avenue for redress.

The first round of consultation took place between January 31 and February 28. That review remains ongoing.

On July 1, the CSLR estimates for FY26 were amended to $75.7 million, of which $67.29 million was attributed to the financial advice sub-sector. This represents a whopping $47.29 million excess.

Today, Treasury said it is "consulting specifically on the options for dealing with a revised estimate that exceeds a sub-sector cap, to inform the minister's decision in relation to the 2025-26 revised estimate and to allow for that decision to be taken in the context of the longer-term considerations arising out of the review."

Under section 1069H of the Corporations Act, the minister has three high-level options for dealing with a revised estimate that exceeds a sub-sector levy cap. They are spreading compensation payable by the CSLR over a longer period of time; applying a special levy just to the sub-sector whose cap has been exceeded, of no more than difference between the revised sub-sector estimate and the amount of levy already paid ; and applying a special levy to several sub-sectors, again of no more than the difference between the revised estimate and the amount already paid.

"The minister's power to exercise these options is discretionary. Nothing in section 1069H requires the minister to take any particular action in response to a notification that a sub-sector cap has been exceeded; there is no timeframe for the minister to make a determination, and no deemed determination if the minister takes no action," the consultation paper reads.

However, assistant treasurer Daniel Mulino is asking stakeholders: "What principles should the minister have in mind when considering high-level options for dealing with an excess estimate?"

Another question is the preferred option is a combination of a special levy with a determination to spread compensation over time or taking no action, "how much of the excess should be left unrecovered by the special levy? Why?"

Mulino is also asking for suggestions on options outside the current legislative framework that may be a more effective way of dealing with excess cost estimates in future.

"Timely responses to this consultation paper will inform consideration of the CSLR operator's notification of a revised costs estimate that exceeds the financial adviser sub-sector cap. They will also inform Treasury's consideration of matters within the terms of reference of the post-implementation review," he said.

The consultation runs until August 29.

Financial Services Council (FSC) chief executive Blake Briggs said in considering whether and how to determine a special levy, the minister "should have regard to the risk of entrenching further moral hazard into the scheme through underwriting investment losses, the financial sustainability and viability of sub-sectors, and spreading the cost as widely as possible to minimise the burden on any one sector."

"We encourage the minister to prioritise responding to the outcomes of Treasury's review of the design of the scheme. That review was established to assess the scheme's framework, scope and sustainability on an ongoing basis. If the industry is going to bear the costs of the $47 million special levy, the industry needs assurance that the scheme will not continue to blow out year on year," he said.

"Already we have seen the scheme blow out by 840% from Treasury's initial estimate of $8.1 million per year to $75.7 million. It is simply not sustainable to have an indeterminate and growing liability being imposed on the parts of the sector doing the right thing, to pay for the sins of others."