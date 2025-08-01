Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Treasury launches consultation on CSLR breaching sub-sector levy caps

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 1 AUG 2025   4:52PM

Treasury today launched a consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), considering options on how to deal with estimates that have drastically exceeded sub-sector levy caps.

Released late Friday, the consultation paper is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the options available for dealing with a revised estimate that exceeds a sub-sector cap. For the financial advice sector, the estimate is larger than the $20 million levy cap.

In January, the CSLR announced it estimates that financial advisers will have to fork out $70 million to fund the scheme in for FY26 - breaching the $20 million cap.

Shortly after, former assistant treasurer Stephen Jones announced Labor would undertake a post-implementation, comprehensive review of the CSLR to ensure victims of financial misconduct have a sustainable avenue for redress.

The first round of consultation took place between January 31 and February 28. That review remains ongoing.

On July 1, the CSLR estimates for FY26 were amended to $75.7 million, of which $67.29 million was attributed to the financial advice sub-sector. This represents a whopping $47.29 million excess.

Today, Treasury said it is "consulting specifically on the options for dealing with a revised estimate that exceeds a sub-sector cap, to inform the minister's decision in relation to the 2025-26 revised estimate and to allow for that decision to be taken in the context of the longer-term considerations arising out of the review."

Under section 1069H of the Corporations Act, the minister has three high-level options for dealing with a revised estimate that exceeds a sub-sector levy cap. They are spreading compensation payable by the CSLR over a longer period of time; applying a special levy just to the sub-sector whose cap has been exceeded, of no more than difference between the revised sub-sector estimate and the amount of levy already paid ; and applying a special levy to several sub-sectors, again of no more than the difference between the revised estimate and the amount already paid.

"The minister's power to exercise these options is discretionary. Nothing in section 1069H requires the minister to take any particular action in response to a notification that a sub-sector cap has been exceeded; there is no timeframe for the minister to make a determination, and no deemed determination if the minister takes no action," the consultation paper reads.

However, assistant treasurer Daniel Mulino is asking stakeholders: "What principles should the minister have in mind when considering high-level options for dealing with an excess estimate?"

Another question is the preferred option is a combination of a special levy with a determination to spread compensation over time or taking no action, "how much of the excess should be left unrecovered by the special levy? Why?"

Mulino is also asking for suggestions on options outside the current legislative framework that may be a more effective way of dealing with excess cost estimates in future.

"Timely responses to this consultation paper will inform consideration of the CSLR operator's notification of a revised costs estimate that exceeds the financial adviser sub-sector cap. They will also inform Treasury's consideration of matters within the terms of reference of the post-implementation review," he said.

The consultation runs until August 29.

Financial Services Council (FSC) chief executive Blake Briggs said in considering whether and how to determine a special levy, the minister "should have regard to the risk of entrenching further moral hazard into the scheme through underwriting investment losses, the financial sustainability and viability of sub-sectors, and spreading the cost as widely as possible to minimise the burden on any one sector."

"We encourage the minister to prioritise responding to the outcomes of Treasury's review of the design of the scheme. That review was established to assess the scheme's framework, scope and sustainability on an ongoing basis. If the industry is going to bear the costs of the $47 million special levy, the industry needs assurance that the scheme will not continue to blow out year on year," he said.

"Already we have seen the scheme blow out by 840% from Treasury's initial estimate of $8.1 million per year to $75.7 million. It is simply not sustainable to have an indeterminate and growing liability being imposed on the parts of the sector doing the right thing, to pay for the sins of others."

Read more: CSLRTreasuryCompensation Scheme of Last ResortBlake BriggsDaniel MulinoFinancial Services CouncilLaborStephen Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mulino sits on Tranche 2 for now, grapples with complexity
CSLR releases revised levy estimate
Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms
Treasury wants 'more confidence' in sustainable product labels
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses
FAAA fights to reignite Dixon inquiry
FSC explores if adviser licensing framework remains 'fit for purpose'
Investments, advice complaints jump 18%
Adviser exodus puts retirement savings at risk: CPA
ASIC calls out trustees 'passing the buck' on super switching

Editor's Choice

Overcoming the three-body problem in advice

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Financial advisers have heard how an active, factor-based approach can help eliminate the three-body problem in financial advice.

Return to office mandates to harm firms, careers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Return to office mandates will have a detrimental impact on companies' ability to retain and attract talent, while the careers of women and Gen Z will also be heavily impacted.

Brandes launches first fund, taps Equity Trustees

KARREN VERGARA
Brandes Investment Partners has chosen Equity Trustees (EQT) to be the responsible entity (RE) partner for its inaugural global equities strategy in Australia.

ASX chief compliance officer to step down

MATTHEW WAI
Daniel Moran, the chief compliance officer of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since January 2023, has announced his resignation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media