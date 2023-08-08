Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Treasury consults again on FFSP exemptions

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 AUG 2023   12:50PM

The government opened fresh consultation on its plans to introduce new licensing exemptions to foreign financial services providers.

Treasury has opened consultation on Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Future Bills) Bill 2023: Licensing Exemptions for Foreign Financial Services Providers, amending the Corporations Act to better facilitate cross-border financial services while ensuring regulatory oversight.

Within the Bill, the government is making four key changes to existing legislation it hopes to introduce in April 2024. These are creating a professional investor exemption; comparable regulator exemption; market maker exemption; and fit and proper person test exemption.

Under the professional investor exemption, a foreign provider would not need to hold an Australian financial services licence if offering services to professional investors from outside of Australia, including during limited marketing visits, provided those visits don't exceed 28 calendar days.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

This will replace the existing exemption, with the government saying the narrowing of the exemption "is intended to protect markets that may have retail investor involvement against potential impacts from activity by entities that are not subject to financial services licensing under the Corporations Act."

The comparable regulator exemption would mean those regulated by comparable regulators and providing financial services to wholesale clients would not need an AFSL. This will replace the sufficient equivalence relief which is already being transitioned out; once transitional arrangements expire in March 2024 foreign providers will need to apply for an AFSL where no other exemption or relief can be applied.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Meanwhile, the market maker exemption would apply to those providing services that involve making a market for derivatives that are able to be traded on a specified licensed market. Those who use this exemption must also comply with the rules set out under the professional investor exemption.

Finally, in a bid to fast-track licensing for those seeking to establish a more permanent presence in Australia and service wholesale clients, the government is looking to remove the requirement to meet the fit and proper person test when applying for an AFSL.

It will be up to the Minister to determine which jurisdictions qualify as having "comparable regimes", the government noted.

The government said making these changes would, in particular, serve superannuation funds which need to diversify their significant assets under management.

Most of the changes were included in Treasury Laws Amendment (Streamlining and Improving Economic Outcomes for Australians) Bill 2022 which was tabled in February last year, after plans to reintroduce the exemptions were announced in the 2021 federal budget. Had the measures passed, they were due to be introduced in April this year.

Consultation is open until September 8.

Read more: Foreign Financial Services Providers
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Sequoia hires chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former chief distribution officer at Praemium is starting a new gig with Sequoia Financial Group, alongside two other new hires from ASIC and WT Financial Group.

Blackwattle selects Apex Group for administration

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Blackwattle Investment Partners has selected Apex Group as the administrator amid the launch of its first four funds.

Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund services

CHLOE WALKER
Northern Trust has named Caroline Higgins as its head of global fund services (GFS) Asia Pacific.

Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms

KARREN VERGARA
The $2.7 trillion managed investment scheme industry is set for a shakeup as a new review is proposing changes that include amending financial thresholds, and liquidity and insolvency requirements.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.