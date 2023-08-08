Treasury consults again on FFSP exemptions

The government opened fresh consultation on its plans to introduce new licensing exemptions to foreign financial services providers.

Treasury has opened consultation on Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Future Bills) Bill 2023: Licensing Exemptions for Foreign Financial Services Providers, amending the Corporations Act to better facilitate cross-border financial services while ensuring regulatory oversight.

Within the Bill, the government is making four key changes to existing legislation it hopes to introduce in April 2024. These are creating a professional investor exemption; comparable regulator exemption; market maker exemption; and fit and proper person test exemption.

Under the professional investor exemption, a foreign provider would not need to hold an Australian financial services licence if offering services to professional investors from outside of Australia, including during limited marketing visits, provided those visits don't exceed 28 calendar days.

This will replace the existing exemption, with the government saying the narrowing of the exemption "is intended to protect markets that may have retail investor involvement against potential impacts from activity by entities that are not subject to financial services licensing under the Corporations Act."

The comparable regulator exemption would mean those regulated by comparable regulators and providing financial services to wholesale clients would not need an AFSL. This will replace the sufficient equivalence relief which is already being transitioned out; once transitional arrangements expire in March 2024 foreign providers will need to apply for an AFSL where no other exemption or relief can be applied.

Meanwhile, the market maker exemption would apply to those providing services that involve making a market for derivatives that are able to be traded on a specified licensed market. Those who use this exemption must also comply with the rules set out under the professional investor exemption.

Finally, in a bid to fast-track licensing for those seeking to establish a more permanent presence in Australia and service wholesale clients, the government is looking to remove the requirement to meet the fit and proper person test when applying for an AFSL.

It will be up to the Minister to determine which jurisdictions qualify as having "comparable regimes", the government noted.

The government said making these changes would, in particular, serve superannuation funds which need to diversify their significant assets under management.

Most of the changes were included in Treasury Laws Amendment (Streamlining and Improving Economic Outcomes for Australians) Bill 2022 which was tabled in February last year, after plans to reintroduce the exemptions were announced in the 2021 federal budget. Had the measures passed, they were due to be introduced in April this year.

Consultation is open until September 8.