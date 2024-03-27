Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

Tranche one of advice reforms hits parliament

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAR 2024   12:31PM

The legislation housing the first tranche of financial advice reforms that promise to reduce red tape was introduced in parliament today.

Some of the recommendations from the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) include amending ongoing fee arrangements (OFA) and overhauling financial services guides (FSG) are set out in Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering Better Financial Outcomes and Other Measures) Bill 2024.

The first set of reforms will streamline ongoing fee renewal and consent requirements, including removing the requirement to provide a fee disclosure statement. This was under Recommendation 8 from the QAR.

Under Recommendation 10, personal advice providers should have the flexibility to decide how they disclose the information that is otherwise required to be in an FSG to their clients. Under the new law, advisers can either continue to give their clients an FSG or instead make the information publicly available on their website.

The bill also contains the legal basis on which superannuation trustees can charge members for financial advice from their account and the associated tax consequences (Recommendation 7).

The new laws will also house Recommendations 13.1, 13.2, and 13.3 of the QAR that wants clarification on the monetary and non-monetary benefits from the client.

Recommendation 13.1, for example, should amend the conflicted remuneration provisions in the Corporations Act to explicitly provide that both monetary and non-monetary benefits given by a client to an AFS Licensee or a representative of a licensee are not conflicted remuneration.

The final strand of the bill will implement standard consent requirements for certain insurance commissions (Recommendations 13.7, 13.8 and 13.9).

This amends the Corporations Act to state that a person who provides personal advice to a retail client about a life risk insurance product, general insurance product or consumer credit insurance and receives a commission in connection with the issue or sale of that product must obtain the client's informed consent before accepting the commission.

