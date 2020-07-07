Top traded stocks revealed

The top traded stocks for June among Australian investors has been revealed, with punters throwing cash at tech, aviation, automotive and entertainment companies to profit from the rally.

Multi-asset platform eToro found that Tesla was its most traded stock for the month, up 709% from May.

This was followed by Apple (up 760% from the previous month), and Tesla's Chinese competitor Nio Inc (up 1018% from the previous month).

eToro analyst Josh Gilbert said Tesla has been one of the most frequently invested stocks on the platform since the COVID-19 crash in March.

"Tesla's share price was up more than 22% in June as it went on to breach $1000, smashing its record high," he said.

"A new stock sale before the pandemic allowed Tesla to raise over $2 billion in cash, which was a key move in hindsight as most of its warehouses worldwide were closed during the fallout of the pandemic.

"A recent email leaked from Tesla chief executive Elon Musk saw the share price surge more than 8% in June, as Musk showed optimism the company could break even in the second quarter."

With Tesla hitting record highs, investors were keen to find the "next Tesla", he said, possibly explaining the success of Nio Inc.

"Nio is often considered the Chinese equivalent of Tesla, specialising in developing electric vehicles," Gilbert said.

"Its share price jumped more than 68% in June and is up more than 105% for the year, following in Tesla's footsteps.

"A share price surge in the middle of June came for the Chinese car manufacturer when technology company Tencent increased its holdings in Nio to 15%, from its second share offering."

Other large cap stocks popular among Aussie investors on the platform include Boeing, with trading activity up 372% during June, Facebook (up 330%), Hertz (up 916%), Amazon (up 602%), Microsoft (up 455%), American Airlines Group (up 545%) and Disney (up 158%).