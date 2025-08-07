Top Australian CIOs revealed

Who have been named in the 2025 top 100 global list of chief investment officers? Five Australian super fund chief investment officers made the grade.

Chief Investment Officer, the New York-based sister publication of Financial Standard, this month published its latest Power 100, a list of the world's leading chief investment officers.

Five super fund chief investment officers were featured this year, namely Mark Delaney, deputy chief executive and investment chief at AustralianSuper; Ian Patrick, chief investment officer at Australian Retirement Trust; Ben Samild, chief investment officer at Future Fund; Sam Sicilia of Hostplus; and Sonya Sawtell-Rickson, investment lead at HESTA.

Their tenures as chief investment officers in their organisation range between two years (Samild) and 19 years (Delaney).

"Ben joins a number of other Australian CIOs on the list, all who were selected because of their ability to navigate the uncertainty of volatile investment conditions, while building and developing high performing teams," said the Future Fund in a statement.

Samild heads up the fund's 100-strong investment team who work with external managers to execute the investment strategies of seven public asset funds which manages a total of over $305 billion.

At its latest portfolio update released in May, the Future Fund reported investment returns of 7.9% for the 12 months to March, exceeding its mandate target and added $17.8 billion to the value of the sovereign fund.

"Over the past 12 months there were particularly strong contributions to performance from the Alternatives, Credit, and Infrastructure & Timberland asset classes, highlighting the resilience and diversification of the portfolio," said Samild at the time.

"Returns also benefited from changes to our currency mix and exposure to commodities, including gold."

The recognition for the country's leading investment chiefs follows the superannuation industry posting strong double-digit returns.

The Rainmaker MySuper index, which indicates the performance of more than 15 million member accounts, returned 10.6% for the 2025 financial year and 9.8% pa over three-years after fees and taxes.

"The increasing international equities exposures by funds have also been a strong contributor to total returns, as has the depreciation of the Australian dollar relative to the US dollar," said David Gallagher, executive director of research at Rainmaker Information.

"Notwithstanding the economic challenges globally, MySuper assets have continued to grow at above average historical levels since the global pandemic, more than outpacing above average inflation in the same period."

Rainmaker Information is part of ISS Market Intelligence, publisher of Financial Standard.