To merge or not to merge?

The question around whether being bigger is better was one of the key points of discussion at the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia conference, with MTAA and Aware Super talking mergers.

MTAA Super chief Leeanne Turner said that whilst the industry is clearly in a stage of consolidation there is still a place for smaller funds to exist.

"We do think there is a bit of a sweet spot, and I think that sweet spot will change, particularly as we see more mega funds coming forwards," she said.

"That was some of the analysis we did to determine where that sweet spot is and we felt it was somewhere between $25 billion and $40 billion. But again, I think that will change as we see consolidation play out."

Turner said that figuring out the right size for a fund to be needs to be done in conjunction with members' best interests in mind, and noted bigger funds do not always lead to lower fees.

"Smaller funds are delivering lower fees and better returns than some of the mega funds, so it's not that big is always best," she said.

"I think the real determinate we're going to see in this space is what APRA, and others, are going to do in the forced merger space."

Meanwhile, Aware super chief executive Deanne Stewart said that despite her fund's $116 billion size she does not believe it has reached the title of a "mega super fund".

Although she did acknowledge that in the future there are likely to be just a handful of mega funds, in contrast to the current superannuation landscape.

"I think there will be half a dozen, maybe a dozen, [funds] but I think equally you are going to find niche funds that really serve a particular purpose, serving something very different than what you can as a big fund," Stewart said.

"I think we have a real maniacal focus on getting the benefits of scale; so that for us is getting the economies of scale. Complexity, quite frankly, is the enemy of scale."