NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
To merge or not to merge?
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 12 FEB 2021   12:43PM

The question around whether being bigger is better was one of the key points of discussion at the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia conference, with MTAA and Aware Super talking mergers.

MTAA Super chief Leeanne Turner said that whilst the industry is clearly in a stage of consolidation there is still a place for smaller funds to exist.

"We do think there is a bit of a sweet spot, and I think that sweet spot will change, particularly as we see more mega funds coming forwards," she said.

"That was some of the analysis we did to determine where that sweet spot is and we felt it was somewhere between $25 billion and $40 billion. But again, I think that will change as we see consolidation play out."

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Turner said that figuring out the right size for a fund to be needs to be done in conjunction with members' best interests in mind, and noted bigger funds do not always lead to lower fees.

"Smaller funds are delivering lower fees and better returns than some of the mega funds, so it's not that big is always best," she said.

"I think the real determinate we're going to see in this space is what APRA, and others, are going to do in the forced merger space."

Meanwhile, Aware super chief executive Deanne Stewart said that despite her fund's $116 billion size she does not believe it has reached the title of a "mega super fund".

Although she did acknowledge that in the future there are likely to be just a handful of mega funds, in contrast to the current superannuation landscape.

"I think there will be half a dozen, maybe a dozen, [funds] but I think equally you are going to find niche funds that really serve a particular purpose, serving something very different than what you can as a big fund," Stewart said.

"I think we have a real maniacal focus on getting the benefits of scale; so that for us is getting the economies of scale. Complexity, quite frankly, is the enemy of scale."

Read more: AFSAAPRADeanne StewartLeeanne TurnerMTAA Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA releases final ERS figures
Your Future, Your Super on APRA to-do list
APRA commends super funds on tough year
APRA delays insurance in super guidance
MTAA, Tasplan reveal new brand
RSE trustee board composition evolving
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
Parametric names new research lead
Industry fund operations chief exits
BNP Paribas to offer initial margin services
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something E6iWJBJ2