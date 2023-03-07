Newspaper icon
TIP Group to acquire advice firm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAR 2023   12:45PM

Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has announced its plan to acquire financial advice firm Enva Group for up to $2.5 million.

It explained the boutique financial adviser has approximately $400 million of funds under advice (FUA) and will add strategic value to TIP Wealth.

Founded in 2010, Enva is based in Adelaide with a satellite office in the Sunshine Coast and offers financial planning, mortgage broking, insurance broking, private lending and financial services licensing and compliance.

Enva reported FY22 revenue of $1.8 million and net profit after tax (NPAT) of $0.4 million.

As part of the acquisition, TIP will claim a 100% stake in both Enva Australia Pty Ltd and Enva Holdings Pty Limited.

TIP said the consideration payable by the company under the proposed transaction is conditional, payable on a deferred basis and will be paid via an issue of new fully paid ordinary shares in the company.

"A maximum of $2,500,000 in Consideration Shares can be issued, with the final number linked to performance," it explained.

The deal however hinges upon ongoing litigation involving one of the Enva entities being resolved and any debt at completion greater than $2.7 million subtracted from deferred payments.

Last June, TIP acquired boutique firm Burman Invest, which was set up by Julia Lee, formerly of Bell Direct.

At the time, the group said it was focused on identifying businesses with a "sustainable" and "competitive" advantage.

