TIP Group appoints senior executives

Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has appointed Timothy Wong as its new head of TIP Equity and Michael Baragwanath as its new head of wealth.

Effective July 1, Wong will be running the firm's private equity division and Baragwanath will oversee the group's investment banking capabilities.

With more than 25 years of public and private company management experience, Wong moves into his new role from the position of head of financial services, which he has held since joining the company in January.

Previously, Wong was chief executive of New Zealand's Evolve Education Group. He also held senior executive roles with Creative Garden Early Learning, Cubby Care Early Learning, PTW Architects and Ray White Group.

Wong will be responsible for overseeing the management and growth of the company's operating businesses.

Meanwhile, Baragwanath is an experienced financial services executive with 17 years of experience, having worked as a financial services and corporate consultant in South Australia, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

Over the past seven years, Baragwanath has assisted in establishing and operating superannuation funds, including Spaceship Super, wholesale financial products and commercial finance solutions.

In his new role, he will oversee the management and growth of the company's financial services investments.

The pair join group chief executive Andrew Coleman, group chief financial officer and company secretary Dean Robinson and head of TIP UK Malcom Rutherford.

"TIP has grown substantially since we started in 2012 as a private equity manager formed to address a funding gap in the SME landscape," Coleman said.

"Today, TIP is a financial institution that spans a microcosm of the Australian financial services landscape: providing capital and mentorship to entrepreneurial leaders."

Coleman added that Wong and Baragwanath's appointments position TIP for the next 10 years of growth.

"All are aligned with our noble purpose of transferring knowledge and wealth between generations, and their addition to the team gets us ever closer to our vision of becoming the financial institution of choice for first generation wealth," he said.