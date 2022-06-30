Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

TIP Group appoints senior executives

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUN 2022   12:26PM

Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has appointed Timothy Wong as its new head of TIP Equity and Michael Baragwanath as its new head of wealth.

Effective July 1, Wong will be running the firm's private equity division and Baragwanath will oversee the group's investment banking capabilities.

With more than 25 years of public and private company management experience, Wong moves into his new role from the position of head of financial services, which he has held since joining the company in January.

Previously, Wong was chief executive of New Zealand's Evolve Education Group. He also held senior executive roles with Creative Garden Early Learning, Cubby Care Early Learning, PTW Architects and Ray White Group.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Wong will be responsible for overseeing the management and growth of the company's operating businesses.

Meanwhile, Baragwanath is an experienced financial services executive with 17 years of experience, having worked as a financial services and corporate consultant in South Australia, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

Over the past seven years, Baragwanath has assisted in establishing and operating superannuation funds, including Spaceship Super, wholesale financial products and commercial finance solutions.

In his new role, he will oversee the management and growth of the company's financial services investments.

The pair join group chief executive Andrew Coleman, group chief financial officer and company secretary Dean Robinson and head of TIP UK Malcom Rutherford.

"TIP has grown substantially since we started in 2012 as a private equity manager formed to address a funding gap in the SME landscape," Coleman said.

"Today, TIP is a financial institution that spans a microcosm of the Australian financial services landscape: providing capital and mentorship to entrepreneurial leaders."

Coleman added that Wong and Baragwanath's appointments position TIP for the next 10 years of growth.

"All are aligned with our noble purpose of transferring knowledge and wealth between generations, and their addition to the team gets us ever closer to our vision of becoming the financial institution of choice for first generation wealth," he said.

Read more: Timothy WongMichael BaragwanathTeaminvest Private GroupAndrew ColemanDean RobinsonMalcom Rutherford
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX-listed manager acquires retail boutique
Teaminvest creates co-living impact fund
Aussie IPOs outperform benchmark

Editor's Choice

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

Rest cuts administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Adviser associations to merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer Financial Advice is being sued by ASIC over fee for no service conduct that continued after the Royal Commission and impacted members of both a corporate and government super fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.