Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

TIP Group appoints chief strategy officer

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 1 AUG 2022   12:31PM

Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has named Rachel Swift as chief strategy officer.

Swift will split her time between Adelaide and Sydney, leading the wealth division's corporate advisory practice, effective immediately.

She is a senior advisor, executive and director with 18 years' experience across business strategy, global health, medical research, and management consulting.

Previously, Swift was part of the UN's leadership team for the mission on Ebola in West Africa.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

She also spent a decade with the Boston Consulting Group in the US and Australia, leading a regional US integrated health system through a public-private partnership.

She has also previously held positions as chief strategy officer for a global health NGO and founder, managing director of a healthcare consulting firm. Swift has also served on healthcare and government-appointed boards.

TIP chief executive Andrew Coleman commented on the appointment, saying: "Rachel is one of the few people globally who can lay claim to advising the UN, WHO and world governments on matters of international importance. She is one of an even fewer number of Australians who can add a career in health care, science and business to these outstanding achievements - all at an age when most of us were only first learning to make a difference."

"As an Australian, I am excited that Rachel has decided to stay in this country to contribute to the next generation of business leaders while as the chief executive of TIP Group I am ecstatic to have secured a woman of her calibre to lead our strategy advisory practice. I can't think of a single organisation that wouldn't benefit from having Rachel's advice."

Swift shared her excitement and said there is enormous opportunity in the role.

"Firstly, to have an impact on Australia's future by helping medium-sized and developing businesses grow because they are the engine house of the country. Secondly, given my own expertise, I have an appetite and interest to help Australian health enterprises succeed, as there is so much untapped potential that can be leveraged to ensure better health outcomes for all," she said.

"TIP's vision of transferring knowledge and wealth between generations is an important one and will be critically important as Australia navigates strong headwinds on economic and health fronts."

The announcement follows a series made by TIP Group, including a new wholesale managed fund with a focus on housing affordability and the acquisition of Burman Invest, a boutique founded by Julia Lee.

Most recently, TIP appointed Timothy Wong as its new head of equity and Michael Baragwanath as head of wealth.

Coleman commented on the growth and said TIP Group was established to provide a mechanism for successful people to generate outstanding returns by mentoring and developing the next generation of Australian businesses.

"Our goal for the next 10 years is to expand our business further into financial services both in Australia and abroad so that we can continue to fulfil our mission of investing the wealth and experience of successful people to develop the next generation of business leaders," he said.

"Our acquisition of talented executives like Tim Wong, Michael Baragwanath and Rachel Swift ensures that we are well positioned to deliver on this important mission."

Read more: Rachel SwiftTeaminvest Private GroupAndrew Coleman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Julia Lee pops up at State Street
TIP Group appoints senior executives
ASX-listed manager acquires retail boutique
Teaminvest creates co-living impact fund
Aussie IPOs outperform benchmark

Editor's Choice

Frontier opens Japan office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The asset consultant has established its first offshore office, with a new base in Tokyo expected to propel its desired growth in Asian markets.

Aware Super completes agricultural land sale

CHLOE WALKER
Aware Super has sold its Lake Boga farming portfolio to agricultural investment firm goFarm for approximately $30 million.

TAL completes acquisition of Westpac Life

CASSANDRA BALDINI
TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Limited has completed its acquisition of Westpac's life insurance arm, almost one year after it was announced.

APRA to improve strategic planning, member outcomes rules

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA is revisiting the design of its rules governing strategic planning and member outcomes in superannuation, including strengthening the way in which outcomes are assessed, closer monitoring of financial resources and new rules to follow when a MySuper authorisation is cancelled.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.