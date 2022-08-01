TIP Group appoints chief strategy officer

Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has named Rachel Swift as chief strategy officer.

Swift will split her time between Adelaide and Sydney, leading the wealth division's corporate advisory practice, effective immediately.

She is a senior advisor, executive and director with 18 years' experience across business strategy, global health, medical research, and management consulting.

Previously, Swift was part of the UN's leadership team for the mission on Ebola in West Africa.

She also spent a decade with the Boston Consulting Group in the US and Australia, leading a regional US integrated health system through a public-private partnership.

She has also previously held positions as chief strategy officer for a global health NGO and founder, managing director of a healthcare consulting firm. Swift has also served on healthcare and government-appointed boards.

TIP chief executive Andrew Coleman commented on the appointment, saying: "Rachel is one of the few people globally who can lay claim to advising the UN, WHO and world governments on matters of international importance. She is one of an even fewer number of Australians who can add a career in health care, science and business to these outstanding achievements - all at an age when most of us were only first learning to make a difference."

"As an Australian, I am excited that Rachel has decided to stay in this country to contribute to the next generation of business leaders while as the chief executive of TIP Group I am ecstatic to have secured a woman of her calibre to lead our strategy advisory practice. I can't think of a single organisation that wouldn't benefit from having Rachel's advice."

Swift shared her excitement and said there is enormous opportunity in the role.

"Firstly, to have an impact on Australia's future by helping medium-sized and developing businesses grow because they are the engine house of the country. Secondly, given my own expertise, I have an appetite and interest to help Australian health enterprises succeed, as there is so much untapped potential that can be leveraged to ensure better health outcomes for all," she said.

"TIP's vision of transferring knowledge and wealth between generations is an important one and will be critically important as Australia navigates strong headwinds on economic and health fronts."

The announcement follows a series made by TIP Group, including a new wholesale managed fund with a focus on housing affordability and the acquisition of Burman Invest, a boutique founded by Julia Lee.

Most recently, TIP appointed Timothy Wong as its new head of equity and Michael Baragwanath as head of wealth.

Coleman commented on the growth and said TIP Group was established to provide a mechanism for successful people to generate outstanding returns by mentoring and developing the next generation of Australian businesses.

"Our goal for the next 10 years is to expand our business further into financial services both in Australia and abroad so that we can continue to fulfil our mission of investing the wealth and experience of successful people to develop the next generation of business leaders," he said.

"Our acquisition of talented executives like Tim Wong, Michael Baragwanath and Rachel Swift ensures that we are well positioned to deliver on this important mission."