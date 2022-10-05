Newspaper icon
Throw out financial services law clutter: ALRC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 OCT 2022   12:54PM

The Australian Law Reform Commission's (ALRC) second interim report to reduce complexity in financial services legislation proposes an alternative model that's more coherent and principled, and "embraces minimalism."

The ALRC's proposed legislative model would simplify the Corporations Act, which currently contains a large amount of prescriptive detail, to create a navigable legislative hierarchy. The model would also accommodate existing characteristics that currently underpin the regulatory architecture for financial products and services.

The three elements that make up the new model include: a de-cluttered Corporations Act with far less prescriptive detail, a Scoping Order, containing exclusions and exemptions; and thematic rulebooks.

"If Australia's corporations and financial services statutes were likened to a house, it would be a large and disordered one. A house in which new annexes have been added with little thought to overall design, and in which objects are scattered and hidden, with little regard to how they may be found in the future. In short, a house that is thoroughly disordered. A house that needs re-design and serious tidying," William Isdale and Christopher Ash said.

On the Scoping Order, they said: "A Scoping Order would contain the vast majority of exclusions and exemptions from the Act, and other detail that helps to set the Act's scope. Currently, exclusions and exemptions are spread across numerous locations, and are often expressed in tediously intricate ways. For example, hundreds of legislative instruments create bespoke laws for certain entities by 'notionally amending' the Corporations Act."

"The resulting labyrinth - and the onerous expectation it places on readers to 'piece together' the law - is inconsistent with the rule of law ideal that the law should be accessible and knowable. In comparison, a Scoping Order would provide a single and clearly identifiable 'home' for exclusions, exemptions, and other detail defining the Act's scope."

Meanwhile, they said the rulebooks would contain the prescriptive material.

"Rulebooks would be readily adaptable to meet the needs of changing circumstances and organised by topic to ensure navigability. Rules would contain prescriptive detail that is consistent with, and controlled by, the overarching principles in the Act," they said.

"For example, the Act would contain a core obligation to provide appropriate disclosure before issuing certain products, while a disclosure rulebook may descend to the level of page length, presentation, and other specifics. Rulebooks organised by theme would reduce the number of places a person needs to look to find the law."

The interim report shows that many aspects of existing complexity in the legal regime for corporations and financial services are unnecessary. Also, as frequent amendments to the law continue to be made, the level of complexity will only continue to grow.

Recommendations made in the interim report include repealing redundant and spent provisions and the formation of an ongoing program to identify when provisions need repealing; and amending legislation to address unclear or incorrect provisions.

"The sooner reforms can be made to the regulatory architecture, the easier they will be to implement," the report said.

"Conversely, the longer that the existing ad hoc legislative design choices remain entrenched, the more difficult, time-consuming, and expensive it will become to untangle the complexity that inevitably accretes. Accordingly, there is an urgent need to create a legislative structure that is fit for purpose and that can accommodate future policy initiatives."

ALRC president justice Sarah Derrington said the groaning complexity in the law regulating corporations and financial services comes at a significant cost to industry and ultimately consumers.

"That complexity is steadily increasing - the Corporations Act has grown 597 pages since the ALRC's inquiry commenced," Derrington commented.

"To be fit for purpose, the legislative framework must reflect the dynamic nature of the financial services sector and its significant contribution to the Australian economy. In addition, the regulatory framework must meet the needs of consumers of financial products and services trying to understand their legal entitlements."

Isdale and Ash added: "In short, that we might embrace a bit more minimalism, relocate some of our clutter, and throw out the broken toys and scattered pizza boxes. If implemented, the ALRC's proposals would make our house of law much more inviting, for all those required to visit."

The ALRC is seeking submissions from the public in response to the proposals and questions by November 30.

Following the Royal Commission, the ALRC was tasked with reviewing financial services laws to simplify industry regulation. Namely, the ALRC set out to target provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), among other legislative instruments.

The review has three key focuses, each of which is covered in an individual interim report.

Following interim reports that focused on the appropriate use of definitions in financial services legislation and regulatory design, the hierarchy of primary law provisions and regulation class orders, a third and final interim report is due by 25 August 2023.

The third interim report will focus on the potential reframing or restricting of Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act. This will involve identifying ways of making Chapter 7 clearer, coherent and effective.

