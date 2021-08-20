NEWS
Financial Planning

Three-month relief proposal gains traction

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 20 AUG 2021   12:13PM

The relief that will allow financial advisers to sit the November examination regardless of their last sitting is closer to becoming official.

The Financial Advisers Standards and Ethics Authority announced yesterday that the Corporations (Relevant Providers Exams Standard) (Amendment No. 1) Determination 2021 has been lodged with the federal register of legislation.

It follows a consultation period in which FASEA received eight formal submissions during July.

That month, FASEA proposed that the three-month registration requirement for the November exam to be scrapped.

This will enable all advisers yet to pass the exam the ability to register irrespective of the date of their last sitting or how many sittings, FASEA said.

The November exam will take place from November 11-16 and is currently open for bookings.

The November exam makes marks the 14th sitting FASEA has conducted.

The next sitting, taking place September 9-14, is taking bookings until today.

Read more: FASEAFinancial advice
VIEW COMMENTS

