Three ETFs axed by Morningstar

Dwindling client demand will see Morningstar analysts cease coverage on two BlackRock ETFs and a BetaShares product next month.

From March 20, it will no longer publish qualitative research on iShares MSCI Japan (IJP), iShares China Large-Cap (IZZ) and BetaShares Australian Top 20 Equity Yield Maximiser (YMAX).

It will also remove the analyst rating and reports on the three ETFs after March 20.

"Morningstar will cease qualitative research coverage...due to decreasing client demand and in order to reallocate our analysts to research other strategies with stronger investment merit," fund analyst Ksenia Zaychuk said in a note sent to clients.

"After that date, please discontinue using research reports issued by Morningstar on these funds. We recommend users form their own views on these funds or obtain financial advice."

Blackrock's IJP had about $324 million in assets at end of last month. Its total assets are down by about $24 million since then. The other BlackRock ETF that Morningstar axed, IZZ, had about $97 million at January end.

Last month, the ETF giant shut down iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (ITW). The fund started trading in 2007 and had about $5.65 million in assets at the end of last year.

YMAX had about $315 million in assets at January end and despite Morningstar dropping coverage, BetaShares plans to continue running it.

"Yes, absolutely we have no plans [to close it]. Each research firm is making an assessment of which funds are in demand from their clients. Different types of clients will be attracted to different dividend yield strategies, it could be a core strategy or a factor based." BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur told Financial Standard.

YMAX was dropped from MLC Wrap and Navigator last month.