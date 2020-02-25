NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Three ETFs axed by Morningstar
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 25 FEB 2020   12:35PM

Dwindling client demand will see Morningstar analysts cease coverage on two BlackRock ETFs and a BetaShares product next month.

From March 20, it will no longer publish qualitative research on iShares MSCI Japan (IJP), iShares China Large-Cap (IZZ) and BetaShares Australian Top 20 Equity Yield Maximiser (YMAX).

It will also remove the analyst rating and reports on the three ETFs after March 20.

"Morningstar will cease qualitative research coverage...due to decreasing client demand and in order to reallocate our analysts to research other strategies with stronger investment merit," fund analyst Ksenia Zaychuk said in a note sent to clients.

"After that date, please discontinue using research reports issued by Morningstar on these funds. We recommend users form their own views on these funds or obtain financial advice."

Blackrock's IJP had about $324 million in assets at end of last month. Its total assets are down by about $24 million since then. The other BlackRock ETF that Morningstar axed, IZZ, had about $97 million at January end.

Last month, the ETF giant shut down iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (ITW). The fund started trading in 2007 and had about $5.65 million in assets at the end of last year.

YMAX had about $315 million in assets at January end and despite Morningstar dropping coverage, BetaShares plans to continue running it.

"Yes, absolutely we have no plans [to close it]. Each research firm is making an assessment of which funds are in demand from their clients. Different types of clients will be attracted to different dividend yield strategies, it could be a core strategy or a factor based." BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur told Financial Standard.

YMAX was dropped from MLC Wrap and Navigator last month.

Read more: BetaSharesBlackRock ETFAlex Vynokur
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New ETF for ASX All Tech Index
BetaShares calls for universal pension
Beware the retirement trap
Analysts remain wary as ASX breaks 7000
ETF investing at record highs: Report
First green bond ETF listed
BetaShares to list new diversified ETFs
Global ETF industry hits record high
BetaShares responsible investment ETF recognised
New SMAs launch
Editor's Choice
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Qualitas has launched a new build-to-rent fund, backed by the CEFC, with an environmentally friendly bent.
Stability needed: Maroney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3J5opKt3