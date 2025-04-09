Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Three AFS licensees pinged over compliance breaches

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 APR 2025   12:41PM

Three AFS licensees - Australian Advice Network, IA Advice, and Sherrin Partners Services - have copped infringement notices from ASIC after their financial advisers provided personal advice while unregistered. Each licensee paid a $31,300 penalty in March.

The corporate regulator said it had "reasonable grounds" to believe the AFS licensees authorised a financial adviser, who gave personal advice to a retail client in relation to "relevant financial products" without being registered.

ASIC said registration requirements are an "important consumer protection" because it confirms AFS licensees have assessed whether their advisers are "fit and proper," and that they meet the applicable education and training standards.

"Failure to register a financial adviser creates a risk for consumers," the regulator said.

The regulator added that a failure to register financial advisers may also indicate that licensees lack adequate governance arrangements to ensure compliance with the law.

ASIC noted each penalised licensee promptly registered their adviser and reported the breach after becoming aware the individual was unregistered.

The regulator said it took these circumstances into account when determining its enforcement approach, which may explain why the $31,300 penalty is half the $62,200 maximum a court can impose for each contravention.

The registration requirement has applied since February 16. It requires a relevant provider to be both authorised by an AFS licensee and registered with ASIC before providing personal advice to retail clients. A relevant provider includes a financial services licensee, an authorised representative, or an individual employed by or acting as a director of a financials services licensee who's authorised to provide such advice.

ASIC said it's been actively monitoring compliance with the registration requirement for financial advisers and working to raise awareness with licensees and relevant providers.

In January, ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland warned that a failure to comply with the registration requirement could incur significant consequences for unregistered financial advisers who continue to provide personal advice and their authorising AFS licensee.

"The provision of personal advice by unregistered advisers... carries significant penalties," Kirkland said.

Read more: ASICFinancial adviserAustralian Advice NetworkIA AdviceSherrin Partners ServicesAlan KirklandFinancial advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

DBFO reforms package 'pretty disappointing': FAAA
UGC's AFCA membership to cease
Adviser exam pass rate declines
ASIC tiptoes around private markets intervention
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Queensland adviser banned for five years
RBA and ASIC slam the ASX: 'Deeply disappointed'
ASIC told to 'end the chaos' of ASX CHESS issues
ASIC recommends standards for virtual AGMs
Government plans to develop 'fit for purpose' digital asset regime

Editor's Choice

Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
After a stretch that's favoured equities, particularly passive strategies, which hasn't bode well for active management or diversified portfolios, the tide is beginning to turn, according to Cbus deputy chief investment officer Leigh Gavin.

AIOFP partners with fintech firm to offer white-labelled digital advice

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:28PM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has partnered with fintech firm moneyGPS, which will provide its digital advice platform to the advice association's 120 AFSL members and 5000 financial advisers.

'Crises happen': Investors reminded to stay calm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:48PM
Despite market turbulence, red across trading screens and superannuation balances taking a hit, Australians are being reminded to remain calm and stay the course.

Janus Henderson to take on $75bn fixed income portfolio

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
Janus Henderson has entered a strategic partnership with a US life insurer to manage its $75 billion fixed income portfolio.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media