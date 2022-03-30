Thirty-eight super funds face sustainability issues: APRA

APRA has named the superannuation funds it believes face immediate sustainability issues, with 38 of 78 funds declining on all metrics measured.

APRA looked at the three sustainability metrics in the 2021 MySuper and Choice heatmaps; member accounts, cash flows and rollovers.

The regulator found administration and operating expenses for super funds with less than $10 billion in funds under management sit at about 0.57% of net assets. This is compared to 0.33% for funds with more than $50 billion.

The analysis suggests 24 small funds, being those with less than $10 billion, are declining and face immediate sustainability issues.

"Such RSEs will likely face challenges in addressing areas of underperformance, such as high fees and poor investment returns, and funding operational improvements that ultimately benefit members," APRA said.

Meanwhile, more than half of the funds with between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets are also facing adversity, APRA said.

"Eleven medium sized RSEs are declining in net cash flows and member accounts. APRA considers that these RSEs will find it challenging to compete for membership growth in the medium term with larger RSEs as the large RSEs become even bigger and further leverage the benefits of scale," APRA said.

That said, most medium funds have lost member accounts, with only one fund with a total accounts growth rate above 0% over the three years to June 2021. Interestingly, seven small RSEs saw their account numbers grow by more than 10%.

From a cash flow perspective, large RSEs are generally growing, with a median net cash flow ratio of 3.01% while small funds had a median of -0.44%. However, six small RSEs saw net cash flows of more than 10%, being those with new or niche offerings, such as ESG-focused products, APRA said.

Only six medium RSEs had positive net cash flow ratios in the three years to June 2021.

The third metric analysed was the net rollover ratio over three years.

More than half the large funds are seeing net asset growth as members roll their benefits in, with a ratio of 0.25%.

Assets in small and medium funds are declining though, with members rolling out, causing a negative median net rollover ratio. However, five small RSEs again exceeded 10%.

Overall, of the 78 RSEs analysed, 38 failed across all metrics and just 13 are growing across all metrics; eight are small and four are large.

Of those that failed all three, APRA only named those with less than $10 billion in assets. These include Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust, BUSSQ, First Super, Meat Industry Employees Superannuation Fund, Perpetual WealthFocus, Qantas Super, REI Super and TWUSUPER.

Several other funds were named, the bulk of which have already taken steps to improve member outcomes. These include Maritime Super, which is now looking to merge with Hostplus, LUCRF Super which will merge with AustralianSuper, and Australia Post Superannuation Scheme which is merging with Australian Retirement Trust.

Further, while APRA didn't name them, it did say three of the funds that fail across all metrics have more than $50 billion in assets. Sixty-one per cent of medium funds, or 11, are declining across all metrics and will likely struggle to compete with larger RSEs, APRA said.

Taking the opportunity to encourage more mergers, APRA said analysis of merger outcomes since the heatmaps began in 2019 shows combined fee savings because of merging of about $21 million per year. This includes $13 million saved in admin fees and $8 million in investment fees and costs.

As may be expected, mergers where large RSEs were the successor fund delivered the greatest savings at almost 2.5 times greater than where the successor fund was a small or medium RSE.

Where the successor is large, an individual member saved about $48 in administration fees each year and $78 in total fees and costs. Where the successor was small or medium, these figures were $20 and $36 respectively.

"While bigger isn't always better, increased scale makes it easier for trustees to build an efficient and resilient business model that delivers strong financial outcomes for members. A fund that is losing members or has declining net assets will face challenges to keep fees and costs low for members, and fund operational improvements that ultimately benefit members," APRA member Margaret Cole said.

"With the largest funds growing solidly, either organically or through mergers, the sustainability and performance gaps between the industry giants and the rest will only widen further without urgent action by small to medium funds."