Economics
The rate that stops the nation
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 3 NOV 2020   12:16PM

Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.

Finder's RBA cash rate survey found 67% of economists believe the central bank will cut rates today as it continues to fight the economic effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This will be the final time the RBA board will meet this year which saw the board slash the interest rate twice in March - once at the regular meeting and again on March 19 at an emergency meeting.

The Finder survey revealed that 67% (29/43) of economists predict a rate cut announcement at the meeting today.

Of those expecting a cut, around 51% said they expect a reduction of 15 basis points to 0.10% while 11% predict a smaller drop of just 10 basis points to 0.15%.

Finder insights manager Graham Cooke said a rate cut would have been seen as unprecedented only a few months ago.

"The cash rate has already dropped 125 basis points in the last two years, so a further 10-15 point cut is unlikely to have much of an impact on the economy," Cooke said.

"However, our experts seem to think that the RBA is in 'every little bit helps' mode.

"The Reserve Bank said earlier in the year that it was considering 0.25% as an effective rock-bottom, so a cut of any sort is a reflection of the grim economic situation," he said.

According to CLSA Premium's Peter Boehm, the RBA will likely proceed with its decision to cut now that the federal budget announcement is out of the way.

"Interest rates were kept on hold last month largely due to the timing of the federal budget," Boehm said.

"Now that this has been announced, and states are showing reasonable signs of economic recovery (other than Victoria), further easing of monetary policy will likely be supported by the RBA." 

