NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
The PDS is weak: Rice Warner
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   11:31AM

New insights from Rice Warner claim product disclosure statements are weak in their ability to actually inform or protect consumers.

Last year's report from ASIC on the matter said: "The over-reliance on disclosure in some ways proved an enabler of poor conduct and poor consumer outcomes revealed by the financial services royal commission."

Rice Warner's analysis stated that the quality of the disclosures is another contributor to the problem.

"In other words, product statements have been largely unintelligible for laypersons.  This has arisen in part due to the prescriptive nature of product disclosure," Rice Warner said.

"Financial institutions and superannuation funds have used legalese to respond to their statutory legal requirements and regulators' guidelines."

The delivery of financial advice and the shifts in Australians' understanding of life savings and finances since the introduction of mandatory superannuation also have a role to play in how a PDS functions.

The insights explained that prior to the Superannuation Guarantee in 1992, the life insurance industry dominated the provision of long-term savings.

"The life companies paid upfront commissions to salespeople for procuring business (policy sales) and a renewal (trail) commission for keeping the policy in-force," Rice Warner said.

"The investment community used similar remuneration structures - in the 1980s, it was not uncommon to pay a fee of 8% of the purchase price to buy into a property trust."

Therefore, one of the consequences of that structure was an industry focussed on selling products and consumers were ignorant to the cost of advice as it was systematically built into product fees and the commission structure was undisclosed.

Rice Warner said that today in a much more mature industry where consumers have super, financial advisers are less focussed on selling products and consumers pay advice fees for an agreed service all the legislation has not been changed to reflect these new conditions.

As a consequence, there is still an emphasis on product disclosure legally.

With APRA focussed on eliminating poor performing MySuper products and ASIC's new design and distribution obligations and product intervention powers, Rice Warner predicts financial products will meet a higher standard in Australia.

"In time, advisers will be able to focus on their strengths - setting goals and financial strategies, then monitoring progress against targets, with product selection being secondary," it said.

"The price of financial advice will come down as many of the inefficient product comparisons and descriptions will be greatly simplified."

Read more: Rice WarnerASICMySuperSuperannuation Guarantee
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC increases levy costs
SMSF data misleading: BGL
ASIC claims to support robo-advice
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
Class action accuses NAB of super rip-off
Super fund lowers MySuper fees
Frydenberg takes RC super advice
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yFVrnXb7