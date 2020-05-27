The future is fast arriving: BlackRock

The shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now claimed more than 350,400 lives and will likely cost the global economy $1 trillion, has set off a chain reaction that will forever change our long-term return expectations and strategic allocations.

That's according to think-tank BlackRock Investment Institute, which believes the coronavirus has accelerated and changed structural fundamentals.

"The coronavirus shock is reinforcing structural trends and introducing new ones, such as the policy revolution, surging sustainability wave and accelerating deglobalisation," it said.

"In many ways, the future is arriving fast. This has led us to change our long-term return expectations - and shift our strategic asset class preferences away from nominal government bonds and toward credit."

Five-year returns are expected to be negative across developed markets, the Institute said, with yields dropping sharply across nominal government bonds.

Yields would only rise if monetary and fiscal policy coordination suppressed rates in the coming years, it said.

Return expectations have also been severely shifted during the coronavirus crisis, with corporate earnings, default rates and medium-term inflation expectations all pointing to a more bearish outlook.

"The global equity market sell-off earlier in the year had mechanically pushed up expected equity returns, but this repricing has been partly offset by a deteriorating earnings outlook," the Institute said.

"We see significantly reduced earnings per share this year before a gradual reversion over several years toward the prior trend of rising earnings."

The Institute is also accounting for potentially higher corporate credit defaults, it said, however over a five-year period the widening in credit spreads should compensate for increased losses from defaults and downgrades, thus driving expected returns for credit.

Despite expectations of inflation being arguably low, the Institute believes markets could start to price in a higher risk of inflation once the near-term shocks of the pandemic dissipate.

"We see today's extraordinary policy measures as increasing inflation risks over the medium term," the Institute said.

"Central banks could be more willing to tolerate inflation overshoots despite the upward pressure on rates from high debt levels, as monetary-fiscal policy coordination has become key."

The acceleration of deglobalisation could also add to the risk of inflation, it said.

"The overall impact is not yet clear, and the greater risk of higher inflation in the long-run is so far not reflected by market pricing," the Institute said.

For this reason, the Institute prefers Treasury inflation-protected securities in strategic portfolios over developed market government bonds, however it is neutral on these over the next 12 months.

However, the think-tank does like Chinese government bonds.

"They offer higher expected returns just as DM bond yields have hit record low levels, and diversification in a world of increasing US-China de-coupling," it said.

It also believes that over the near-term Asian ex-Japan equities were likely to outperform, with China likely leading growth in the region.

It is also overweight US equities for their quality bias, while it is underweight European and Japanese equities due to the limited abilities of local economies to safeguard against the economic shock of the pandemic.

The Institute said it prefers credit to equities on both a tactical and strategic horizon, and said it sees private market credit playing a core role in investment portfolios.