Financial Planning

The future is bright for BT: Rady

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 JAN 2022   12:39PM

As he marks 90 days as chief executive, Matt Rady tells Financial Standard how, despite the industry exodus and the company's own challenges in 2021, financial advisers are increasingly turning to BT Financial Group.

Speaking with Financial Standard recently, BT Financial Group chief executive Matt Rady said the group hasn't seen a reduction in its number of users despite falling adviser numbers and BT Panorama's extended outage in 2021.

According to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, there's about 18,000 financial advisers registered today; more than 800 exited over the Christmas and New Year period alone.

"The good thing about BT is that it's a business that supports, on a relative basis, a relatively affluent client base and a relatively mid-to-higher end financial adviser and they're the ones that are resilient through the changes we've seen," Rady said.

"So, we haven't seen a reduction in the number of advisers using Panorama... our user base over the past 12 months has actually grown, not decreased."

He's also not anticipating this will change, saying his conversations with advisers have demonstrated there's a lot of confidence in the business yet.

"I think advisers have been patient with the challenges through 2021 and the fact they are coming to me with fresh ideas, insights and perspectives around the things that are important to them demonstrates to me that there's a huge amount of loyalty to the business and confidence in the business' future," Rady said.

"BT has historically proven that it is super competitive around the provision of its services into the advice industry, and I don't see that changing."

This is certainly great news for any potential buyers of BT or any of its parts; the sale process for Panorama has already begun and Westpac is also seeking a buyer for its troubled superannuation business.

"The intention [with Panorama] is to run a process with a view to identify the right partner for BT some time this year, so that has kicked off and Westpac has announced that ideally prior to the end of its financial year in September a preferred partner will have been identified," he said.

"The super business is a separate process which, in effect, has been kicked off and is primarily run by the trustees, but all options are certainly on the table in terms of how we consider the platform and super business."

BT saw two of its MySuper products underperform the inaugural APRA performance test last year. As first reported by Financial Standard, the company then combined both these products into one. Shortly after, the long-standing head of superannuation, Melinda Howes, left the business for personal reasons.

Acknowledging the challenges in the super business, Rady said one of his first ports of call upon joining was the regulator.

"We're listening to the regulator. There's no doubt there's an opportunity to improve our relationship with the regulator and listening to what their concerns are is part of that," he said.

In a 2020 Financial Standard profile, Rady described his previous role as chief executive of Allianz Retire+ as the greatest challenge of his career, but what he's been tasked with at BT may now take the cake.

"My personal appetite for risk is quite high... One of the really interesting about the opportunity that Westpac introduced to me around BT is that it is a challenge," Rady said.

"There's no doubt that setting this business up on its own two feet is going to require an enormous amount of thinking... the BT brand is a really strong and resilient brand, and I feel there is a great opportunity to help create a new BT and establish it in the market independently from Westpac - and bring some excitement back into the brand."

Read more: Financial StandardWestpacBT Financial GroupMatt RadyBT PanoramaAllianz RetireAPRAASIC Financial Adviser RegisterMelinda Howes
