The dark side of super switching: Research

New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

The research analysed over 42,000 superannuation switching decisions from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2021.

It found there was a near tripling of members switching investment options within their super funds during the COVID-19 induced market downturn at the beginning of 2020.

This tripling meant 18% of the average member base switched options. For comparison, during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, just 6% switched options.

These switches were often poor choices in terms of financial wellbeing and the growth of members' retirement savings.

The research identified a 50% increase in poor superannuation switching decisions as the pandemic progressed, with 'bad' switches defined as having a negative impact on superannuation balances compared to doing nothing.

The researchers theorised this increase in switching behaviour is directly associated with the ease of online switching access now available to the average super member, combined with heightened consumer awareness of fluctuations in financial markets, fuelled by media coverage through the pandemic.

In terms of demographics, older members and women were more likely to make poor switching choices.

"We embarked on this research to examine superannuation switch timing, impact and the characteristics of those making switch decisions to determine who is more or less likely to make 'good' and 'bad' decisions," Griffith University professor of finance Mark Brimble said.

"What we found was the ease with which members are able to switch through online channels unadvised, combined with heightened consumer awareness of fluctuations in financial markets and substantive media coverage through the pandemic, led to an increase in both switching activity and negative outcomes for members."

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh explained that while it is positive that members have freedom of choice, super funds could be doing more to educate members on the impact switching can have on their retirement savings over the long term.

"We partnered with Griffith University to better understand the relationship between financial literacy, access to advice, and decision making by superannuation members. What we found: during market downturns, people believe they are making good decisions when investment switching but they are often poor decisions absent of advice, and this can have long-lasting impacts on their finances," Walsh said.

"One of the recommendations from the research is that more can be done to make it easy for super funds to guide and advise members' financial decision-making."

Griffith Business School's senior lecturer Kirsten MacDonald added: "While better superannuation switching access and financial control is a good thing, that very access could also be putting the retirement needs of those with lower levels of financial literacy and without access to advice at risk."