NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

The dark side of super switching: Research

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 DEC 2021   11:15AM

New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

The research analysed over 42,000 superannuation switching decisions from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2021.

It found there was a near tripling of members switching investment options within their super funds during the COVID-19 induced market downturn at the beginning of 2020.

This tripling meant 18% of the average member base switched options. For comparison, during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, just 6% switched options.

These switches were often poor choices in terms of financial wellbeing and the growth of members' retirement savings.

The research identified a 50% increase in poor superannuation switching decisions as the pandemic progressed, with 'bad' switches defined as having a negative impact on superannuation balances compared to doing nothing.

The researchers theorised this increase in switching behaviour is directly associated with the ease of online switching access now available to the average super member, combined with heightened consumer awareness of fluctuations in financial markets, fuelled by media coverage through the pandemic.

In terms of demographics, older members and women were more likely to make poor switching choices.

"We embarked on this research to examine superannuation switch timing, impact and the characteristics of those making switch decisions to determine who is more or less likely to make 'good' and 'bad' decisions," Griffith University professor of finance Mark Brimble said.

"What we found was the ease with which members are able to switch through online channels unadvised, combined with heightened consumer awareness of fluctuations in financial markets and substantive media coverage through the pandemic, led to an increase in both switching activity and negative outcomes for members."

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh explained that while it is positive that members have freedom of choice, super funds could be doing more to educate members on the impact switching can have on their retirement savings over the long term.

"We partnered with Griffith University to better understand the relationship between financial literacy, access to advice, and decision making by superannuation members. What we found: during market downturns, people believe they are making good decisions when investment switching but they are often poor decisions absent of advice, and this can have long-lasting impacts on their finances," Walsh said.

"One of the recommendations from the research is that more can be done to make it easy for super funds to guide and advise members' financial decision-making."

Griffith Business School's senior lecturer Kirsten MacDonald added: "While better superannuation switching access and financial control is a good thing, that very access could also be putting the retirement needs of those with lower levels of financial literacy and without access to advice at risk."

Read more: Griffith UniversityIressAndrew WalshGriffith Business SchoolKirsten MacDonaldMark Brimble
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New study finds advisers optimistic about growth
Iress to take admin reigns at ESSSuper
Centrepoint partners with Iress
Two senior leaders exit Iress
CFS adopts advice consent solution
Iress expands Perennial partnership
EQT Group dumps Iress bid
BT appoints chief executive
EQT gets 10 more days of due diligence at Iress
Iress integrates DDO with Xplan

Editor's Choice

AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The chief operating officer of Countplus will join AZ Next Generation Advisory in the new year, spearheading the group's expansion plans.

Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:26PM
ASIC has brought criminal charges against Avanteos Investments for charging deceased superannuation members.

State Street, Vanguard complete world first blockchain trade

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont have completed the first live trade for foreign exchange forward contracts leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The dark side of super switching: Research

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:15AM
New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.