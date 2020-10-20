NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
The case for an overhaul of advice: Rice Warner, FSC
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:39PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has launched a report by Rice Warner that makes a series of recommendations that would significantly change the status quo of financial advice and lead to policy debate.

Rice Warner's Future of Advice report proposes a raft of changes to definitions, documentation, tax deductibility and system principles.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said quality financial advice is now needed more than ever due to COVID-19.

"The Rice Warner Future of Advice report starts an important policy debate on how we can re-build a simpler and more affordable advice industry," she said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

The report proposes that all advice should fall under one of two categories - strategic advice and financial product advice.

Strategic advice is used to help an individual control their finances and set a financial plan with generic products whereas financial product advice would be required to implement any strategic advice but could be provided without it.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Of this, the research suggests that education, information and general advice should fall under the term general information while personal advice should be separated into either simple or complex advice.

Simple personal advice is advice that deals with superannuation, life insurance, debt and budgeting and whereas complex personal advice specifically includes more complex and or risky products or topics.

The report noted the cost of advice can deduct from the overall value of advice. However, people who receive advice are generally happier.

The proposal for simple personal advice would be cheaper and less of a compliance burden with a review able to be done without needing a comprehensive analysis

"The aim is to build a new model for financial advice which not only makes professional quality advice more affordable and accessible for consumers, but also removes the mass of costly compliance and regulatory burden on the sector," Loane said.

Furthermore, Rice Warner recommends that financial advice should be tax deductable, up to $500 per year for an individual or $1000 for a couple.

The measures recommend the new model follows the principles of simplification, affordability, accessibility, consistency and quality of advice in order to reduce the risk of consumers being placed in inappropriate products.

The FSC said along with the research it will engage with stakeholders ahead of launching a policy document in 2021.

Read more: Rice WarnerFinancial Services CouncilSally Loane
