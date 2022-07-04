That's a wrap for the BT Wrap

BT's 25-year-old Wrap has seen its last June 30, with its user interface no longer available and all clients moved across to Panorama.

BT head of distribution Christopher Mather joined the financial services giant 20 years ago and has worked on the platform since.

The Wrap, launched in 1997, was the first platform to offer clients an investment bundle and was originally invented to create trades in a central place, for financial advisers to report manage and transact.

"It was also a new way to manage tax and was a real look through to the underlying client from a tax perspective," Mather said.

BT chief strategy and product officer Kathy Vincent added that the Wrap was transformative and helped advisers manage their clients' money and engage in a way they hadn't been able to before.

"Being able to bundle all investments together, which meant managing super and investments in a way that wasn't previously possible without multiple spreadsheets and hours of paperwork," she explained.

But the decision to re-imagine BT's capabilities and shift towards the digital era has been in the pipeline for some time.

"Our strategy was always to build a next-generation platform, then scale it and ultimately turn off the old technology. But it's not as easy as flicking off one switch," he explained.

"We've just hit the end of the financial year and have advertised to market that the user interface won't be available, but there will be a grace period."

There's about 25 years of history on the BT wrap platform, he points out, including statements, cash flow and transactions.

Despite BT Wrap no longer servicing clients, funds or transactions, the historical information will remain available to financial advisers for the interim.

"Equally the payments and anything else that previously went to BT Wrap are being redirected across to Panorama. We're not going to leave anyone unable to manage their clients, we have had a comprehensive communication and change plan to ensure a transition of payments and advisers and their clients have plenty of notice for anything they need to action," he said.

"This has been something that's been expected for quite a while, we first started talking about the migration about five years ago..."

Last year more than 150,000 accounts were moved from Wrap to Panorama, which also allows advisers to work between desktop and app functions.

Vincent said the change keeps pace with customer demands.

"We knew we had to continue innovation and provide customers, in our case advisers and their clients, what they want, which is mobile capability, "she said.

"People want to track their investments like they do their social life and other aspects of their life, in their own time, in the palm of their hand."

Looking to the next 25 years, Mather said adviser efficiency remains a key priority.

"BT Wrap was a lot of firsts in the market, at the time it was a new concept. Now, 25 years later, you need to continue innovation. From our perspective, it ensures advisers can work with us in a digital sense... it's advice efficiency," he said.

Westpac and BT are currently hunting a buyer for the Panorama platform. The bank has previously said it expects to announce a transaction by the end of September.