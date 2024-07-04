Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

TelstraSuper produces 9.6% MySuper return

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUL 2024   12:48PM

TelstraSuper's lifecycle MySuper offering turned around 9.6% for all its members under 50 who have not made an investment choice.

The result, which is net of all investment fees and taxes, demonstrates the value of its lifecycle structure, chief investment officer Graeme Miller said.

"In the last 12 months, we have once again seen the benefits of TelstraSuper's Lifecycle MySuper arrangement which provides members with a higher exposure to growth assets, such as shares and property, for much of their working life, and then is designed to progressively reduce risk from age 50 onwards," he explained.

Before October 2023, once a member turned 45, they were transitioned into the MySuper Balanced option, however this was changed in recognition of changing lifestyles and longer life expectancies.

"Younger members under 50 years who are decades away from retirement generally have time on their side to ride out periods of market volatility that can come from a higher exposure to growth assets," Miller said.

"Importantly, our Growth option is invested across a range of diversified assets, which makes investing super in this option typically less risky than investing in a single asset class, such as shares."

TelstraSuper carefully considered the appropriate risk and return levels for the different age groups in its lifecycle arrangement to ensure the capital of older members in more defensive options was better protected in the event of a market downturn, he added.

Meantime, the MySuper Balanced option returned 8%, the MySuper Moderate option delivered 7%, and the MySuper Conservative option returned 4.9%.

At the same time as it updated the age limits for its default option, it introduced a new High Growth option. In the nine months since its inception, it has delivered 12.2%, which TelstraSuper described as a "strong start." The option has a tilt towards technology and venture capital type investments, it noted.

Read more: TelstraSuperGraeme Miller
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Telstra flags ditching venture capital arm
Super pool jumps to $3.9tn
Farewell TelstraSuper: Largest corporate fund explores merger options
Super funds' IDR process weak, inadequate: AFCA
TelstraSuper reduces admin fees
'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform
Best default super funds revealed
Vanguard Super hits $1bn, soft launches pension product
TelstraSuper sweetens parental leave policy
Challenger overhauls IT, awards mandate

Editor's Choice

AMP MySuper options power past double-digit returns

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
AMP's MySuper 1970s investment option, its largest by funds under management, had a return of 11.4% for FY24.

APRA heightens expectations around trustees' spending

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
APRA reissued guidance around strategic planning and member outcomes, placing a clearer focus on superannuation members' interests when it comes to fund expenditure.

Colonial First State reports strong super returns

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
Colonial First State (CFS) has posted double digit returns for its MySuper balanced and growth funds during FY24.

TelstraSuper produces 9.6% MySuper return

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
TelstraSuper's MySuper Growth option earned 9.6% in FY24, net of fees and taxes.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
12

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 2 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD OMBUDSMAN INVESTMENTS AND ADVICE
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach