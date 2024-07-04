TelstraSuper produces 9.6% MySuper return

TelstraSuper's lifecycle MySuper offering turned around 9.6% for all its members under 50 who have not made an investment choice.

The result, which is net of all investment fees and taxes, demonstrates the value of its lifecycle structure, chief investment officer Graeme Miller said.

"In the last 12 months, we have once again seen the benefits of TelstraSuper's Lifecycle MySuper arrangement which provides members with a higher exposure to growth assets, such as shares and property, for much of their working life, and then is designed to progressively reduce risk from age 50 onwards," he explained.

Before October 2023, once a member turned 45, they were transitioned into the MySuper Balanced option, however this was changed in recognition of changing lifestyles and longer life expectancies.

"Younger members under 50 years who are decades away from retirement generally have time on their side to ride out periods of market volatility that can come from a higher exposure to growth assets," Miller said.

"Importantly, our Growth option is invested across a range of diversified assets, which makes investing super in this option typically less risky than investing in a single asset class, such as shares."

TelstraSuper carefully considered the appropriate risk and return levels for the different age groups in its lifecycle arrangement to ensure the capital of older members in more defensive options was better protected in the event of a market downturn, he added.

Meantime, the MySuper Balanced option returned 8%, the MySuper Moderate option delivered 7%, and the MySuper Conservative option returned 4.9%.

At the same time as it updated the age limits for its default option, it introduced a new High Growth option. In the nine months since its inception, it has delivered 12.2%, which TelstraSuper described as a "strong start." The option has a tilt towards technology and venture capital type investments, it noted.