TelstraSuper lowers admin fee

Profit-to-members corporate fund TelstraSuper, which has about $23 billion in assets under management, has lowered its admin fee.

From July 1, TelstraSuper Corporate Plus, Personal Plus, Retire Access and Direct Access members will pay an admin fee of 0.18% per annum, 10% lower than the previous fee of 0.20% per annum.

"As every little bit counts, we think that this move will provide a welcome boost to your retirement savings over the long term," the fund said in a note to members.

The fund has also reduced the annual cap on the administration fee from $2735 per year to $1878 per year.

Eligible members will now be able to access an admin fee rebate if they have an account balance of at least $1,000,000 (reduced from $1,328,181) for individuals, or a combined account balance of $956,700 for couples (reduced from $1,289,181).

TelstraSuper Corporate Plus MySuper option was among the top five best performing MySuper options in the country on a three-year basis at the end of March 2021, according to Rainmaker research, returning 9.2%.

In March this year, the fund opened its doors to friends and family of members for the first time. Through a referral tool on the TelstraSuper website, members are able to refer friends and family to join the fund.

Despite the move, and the fact it already holds a public offer licence, TelstraSuper confirmed it has no plans to become a public offer fund.

According to Rainmaker data, TelstraSuper currently has 90,500 members.