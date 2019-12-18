NEWS
Technology
Tech to topple banking: RBA
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   1:42PM

Tech companies are poised to disrupt the dominant position of the big four banks on the financial system in the coming years.

That's according to the RBA's head of financial stability Jonathan Kearns, who on Monday at the Australasian Finance and Banking Conference in Sydney, argued banks need to evolve lest they topple to 'big tech' data companies.

The main risk to banks is the seemingly unstoppable pace of technological change.

"We are currently seeing a massive increase in the availability of, and ability to process, data. This could erode, or maybe even eradicate, banks' historical advantage in credit risk assessment," Kearns said.

"There are two parts to this: regulatory changes mean that banks' private customer data can be made available to others and, second, that non-banks have some data that is useful for banking business."

These regulatory changes are open banking and consumer data right (CDR), which allow consumers to own their banking data, allowing them to share this data with other institutions and find products that better suit their needs.

Kearns warned that non-banking data could become more valuable to financial services. He suggested Google, Apple, Facebook could become banking's biggest competitors, noting that PayPal and Amazon already hold "substantial data" on customers, and social networks could be used to "predict borrowers' commitment to repay their loans".

"Technology firms for which collecting and analysing data is in their DNA are a new type of competitor for banks that have historically struggled to take full advantage of the private data they hold," he said.

"How well individual banks respond to technology challenges will no doubt influence their relative success."

He also warned that new payment solutions could reduce banking's bottom line.

"Technological changes in payments are also challenging banks' core role in facilitating payments. To date, this erosion has been most apparent in emerging market economies where payments systems were not meeting customers' needs," Kearns said.

"New payments providers engaging with banks and card companies could reduce the banking systems' revenue from the payments system."

So could technological change topple the dominant position of the big four banks?

Only time will tell.

