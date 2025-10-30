Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Tech concentration in super a major concern: APRA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 30 OCT 2025   12:16PM

APRA member Suzanne Smith has expressed the prudential regulator's concerns around entities relying on a concentrated set of technology providers.

Smith said dependency on the cloud and movement of workloads to the cloud environment has exponentially increased third-party and concentration risk, data security and privacy concerns.

"One concern APRA is paying close attention to is concentration risk. Across banking, insurance and superannuation, critical operation delivery often hinges on a concentrated set of technology vendors in areas such as the cloud, processors, network, software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). That means if one of these technology providers fails, even temporarily, they can potentially take down services at every company relying on their services," Smith said.

Smith said APRA requested regulated entities submit a list of their material service providers so it could assess the scale of the issue.

"We have now begun analysing the data to develop a financial system-wide view of entities' reliance on third party service providers and where particular concentration risks may lie," Smith said.

"As finance, telecommunications, emerging technologies, and platforms increasingly converge, APRA will continue to engage with government and regulatory peers as the Critical Infrastructure reforms evolve further.

"Our focus will remain on shaping sector-wide incident playbooks; improving information sharing; and participating in exercises that test industry coordination with government regulatory agencies including the Council of Financial Regulators."

This comes after Amazon Web Services (AWS) apologised this week for a massive global outage.

Many large financial institutions in Australia use AWS, including Macquarie Group, NAB and ANZ, as well as millions of apps, websites and government systems across the globe.

Smith said entities should be undertaking their own work independently to address third-party and concentration risk.

"This includes undertaking service interdependency mapping and credible scenario testing involving both complete failures and 'degraded mode' operations. These need to be routine and broadly-visible - not 'once and done'," Smith said.

"Auditors should look for scenario design that includes multi-entity, multi-vendor failures, and for clear customer outcome metrics when operating in contingency modes.

"Your checks need to go beyond checking documents to properly validating whether tolerance levels, mapping, and testing, truly capture real points of failure across first, second, third, and further, parties."

Read more: APRAAWSSuzanne SmithAmazon Web ServicesANZMacquarie GroupNAB
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees to ask Mulino for help amid First Guardian, Shield fallout
Morningstar DBRS expands into regional Australia
APRA tackles 'weak demand' for longevity products in second consultation
MLC sets sights on top super funds
APRA updates governance framework
Feature: Group insurance | Cold comfort
APRA flags growing trustee complacency on retirement strategies
BUSSQ streamlines product offering
APRA lifts final Westpac capital add-on
ASIC targets funds over 'disappointing' retiree communications

Editor's Choice

Tech concentration in super a major concern: APRA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
APRA is reviewing trustees' material service providers as it develops a financial system-wide view of entities' reliance on third party providers and where concentration risks lie.

Retirees could be out up to $136k: SMC

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   12:13PM
A new report by Super Members Council indicates a typical retiree could miss out on up to $136,000 over their retirement due to the system's complexity.

Brighter Super launches new brand campaign

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
New advertisements see members lying back on hammocks carried by red balloons as they float across the Queensland landscape.

Crown Wealth director banned for two years

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
ASIC has banned another former Crown Wealth Group staffer from working in the financial services industry for showing incompetence in addressing fees-for-no-service (FFNS) misconduct.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media