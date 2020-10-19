Tax Practitioners Board adds members

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar has announced the appointments of three part-time members of the Tax Practitioners Board for a three-year period.

Peter de Cure, Judy Sullivan and Craig Stephens have joined the board.

de Cure was first appointed to the board in 2017 and has extensive experience as a company director.

He is chair of Wirra Wirra Vineyards, Royal Flight Doctor Service, Australian American Fulbright Commission and was previously a tax partner at KPMG for over 24 years.

Sullivan had a career in tax litigation, having recently retired from PwC where she was national head of tax litigation.

Prior to that she was a partner at King & Wood Mallesons, a senior associate at Gilbert and Tobin and also served as principal - taxation at EY.

She is a member on a number of of the Law Council of Australia's committees, the ATO not-for-profit Stewardship Group and the Advisory Committee for the Board of Taxation.

Stephens has a wealth of tax experience and is the managing partner of BDO in Hobart and was previously the managing director of Horwarth Tasmania.