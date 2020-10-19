NEWS
Executive Appointments
Tax Practitioners Board adds members
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:17PM

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar has announced the appointments of three part-time members of the Tax Practitioners Board for a three-year period.

Peter de Cure, Judy Sullivan and Craig Stephens have joined the board.

de Cure was first appointed to the board in 2017 and has extensive experience as a company director.

He is chair of Wirra Wirra Vineyards, Royal Flight Doctor Service, Australian American Fulbright Commission and was previously a tax partner at KPMG for over 24 years.

Sullivan had a career in tax litigation, having recently retired from PwC where she was national head of tax litigation.

Prior to that she was a partner at King & Wood Mallesons, a senior associate at Gilbert and Tobin and also served as principal - taxation at EY.

She is a member on a number of of the Law Council of Australia's committees, the ATO not-for-profit Stewardship Group and the Advisory Committee for the Board of Taxation.

Stephens has a wealth of tax experience and is the managing partner of BDO in Hobart and was previously the managing director of Horwarth Tasmania.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
