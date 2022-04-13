Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Tattarang invests in plastic-free fabric

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   11:53AM

The Forrest family's investment firm Tattarang has pumped $26.8 million into next generation fabric technology.

The investment was made as part of a Series B capital raise by US-based material innovator Natural Fiber Welding (NFW).

NFW creates low carbon, all natural, bio-neutral fabric products. Specifically, it aims to make plastic-free fabrics which are biodegradable.

The company's global customer base includes fashion brands such as Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren, Pangaia, Bellroy, H&M, Allbirds and Camper.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

It is not Tattarang's first investment in fashion, with the firm purchasing Australian leather goods brand R.M. Williams for $190 million in 2020.

Tattarang chief investment officer John Hartman said this latest investment is an exciting move for the firm.

"The textile industry is one of the world's oldest and true innovation is rare," Hartman said.

"We see NFW and its patented technologies as a genuine disruptor with a significant addressable market delivering products that are sincerely better for human and ocean health."

He added that there may be a synergy between NFW and R.M Williams, with NFW's plant-based MIRUM product presenting opportunities for R.M. Williams as a vegetarian leather substitute.

"Leather is of course deeply entwined in the DNA of R.M. Williams, and we have no plan to change that, however we know consumers are increasingly seeking high-performance, plastic-free leather alternatives. NFW could provide an opportunity for us to further explore this with R.M. Williams," Hartman said.

"Aligning with Andrew and Nicola Forrest's ultimate goal to eliminate all plastic waste through the initiatives of Minderoo Foundation, Tattarang and R.M. Williams are on a journey of continuous improvement to remove plastics and other synthetics from our supply chains."

Read more: NFWTattarangR.M. WilliamsJohn HartmanNicola Forrest
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry veterans recognised
Forrests donate $655m to foundation
Andrew Hagger to lead investment, philanthropy group
Leading philanthropic couple honoured

Editor's Choice

New chief executive for SG Hiscock

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Giles Croker has been appointed as the Melbourne-based firm's chief executive and chief operating officer.

3000 advisers left industry last year

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
More than 3000 financial advisers left the industry in the last 12 months, according to Rainmaker's most recent analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:34PM
After two straight months of negative growth, the Australian ETF industry regained its growth trajectory in March, as share markets also rebounded strongly.

APRA 'digging into' super fund contributions to unions

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:50AM
After questioning from Senator Andrew Bragg at Senate estimates, prudential regulator APRA shared it has done some preliminary investigations about payments to unions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.