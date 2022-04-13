Tattarang invests in plastic-free fabric

The Forrest family's investment firm Tattarang has pumped $26.8 million into next generation fabric technology.

The investment was made as part of a Series B capital raise by US-based material innovator Natural Fiber Welding (NFW).

NFW creates low carbon, all natural, bio-neutral fabric products. Specifically, it aims to make plastic-free fabrics which are biodegradable.

The company's global customer base includes fashion brands such as Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren, Pangaia, Bellroy, H&M, Allbirds and Camper.

It is not Tattarang's first investment in fashion, with the firm purchasing Australian leather goods brand R.M. Williams for $190 million in 2020.

Tattarang chief investment officer John Hartman said this latest investment is an exciting move for the firm.

"The textile industry is one of the world's oldest and true innovation is rare," Hartman said.

"We see NFW and its patented technologies as a genuine disruptor with a significant addressable market delivering products that are sincerely better for human and ocean health."

He added that there may be a synergy between NFW and R.M Williams, with NFW's plant-based MIRUM product presenting opportunities for R.M. Williams as a vegetarian leather substitute.

"Leather is of course deeply entwined in the DNA of R.M. Williams, and we have no plan to change that, however we know consumers are increasingly seeking high-performance, plastic-free leather alternatives. NFW could provide an opportunity for us to further explore this with R.M. Williams," Hartman said.

"Aligning with Andrew and Nicola Forrest's ultimate goal to eliminate all plastic waste through the initiatives of Minderoo Foundation, Tattarang and R.M. Williams are on a journey of continuous improvement to remove plastics and other synthetics from our supply chains."