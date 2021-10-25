Tasmania remains best performing state: CommSec

Tasmania has retained its status for the seventh consecutive quarter of having the best-performing economy in Australia, CommSec research shows.

In the stockbroker's latest State of the States report, the ACT has retained is second place position while Western Australia took out equal third position with NSW.

Meanwhile, South Australia and Victoria came in at equal fifth, Queensland seventh and the Northern Territory is eighth.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said: "Overall, Australia's state and territory economies are in strong shape, well supported by significant fiscal and monetary stimulus."

"Unemployment rates are historically-low across much of the nation - remarkable when you consider the COVID-19 challenges and when the broader Australian economy was in recession just over a year ago."

The survey ranks each state and territory using eight key indicators, including economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction work done, population growth, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

Tasmania ranked first on construction, retail spending, relative unemployment and dwelling starts and ranked second on equipment investment, relative economic growth and relative population growth.

Western Australia came in first for economic growth and second on relative unemployment. Meanwhile, NSW ranked first on housing finance and third on dwelling starts.

Victoria ranked second on housing finance and third on construction work done and Queensland is ranked third on relative population growth, relative unemployment and retail trade.

South Australia ranked second on both dwelling starts and construction work done and the Northern Territory is second ranked on relative population growth and has the fastest annual growth for three of the indicators.

"Identifying the economy to challenge Tasmania for top position is not easy. Much will depend on vaccination rates, and reopening of state and foreign borders. But stimulus applied by state and territory governments will be important," James said.

"Queensland would be a key beneficiary of the opening of borders with inter-state and overseas tourism driving spending and employment. Queensland and Northern Territory will be supported by population growth and higher commodity prices."